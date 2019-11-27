The Albany girls basketball team went 2-1 in the St. Thomas More Tournament, including a 55-53 loss to Lafayette after putting together a furious fourth quarter on Wednesday.
The Lady Hornets (5-1) scored a 61-26 win over Vermilion Catholic and defeated Hanson Memorial 65-14 in other tournament games.
LAFAYETTE 55, ALBANY 53
Albany trailed 46-29 heading into the fourth quarter before a rally fell short.
Maddie Oubre had 10 points, going 8-for-10 from the free-throw line, including 7-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
Albany went 19-for-27 from the line.
Haley Meyers led Albany with 14 points, while Cassie Baygents added 11.
ALBANY 61, VERMILION CATHOLIC 26
Albany held Vermilion Catholic to single-digit scoring in every quarter, leading 33-12 at halftime.
Baygents led Albany with 12 points, while Devyn Hoyt and Meyers each scored eight with 12 players scoring for the Lady Hornets.
ALBANY 65, HANSON 14
Albany led 38-7 at halftime as 13 players scored, led by Meyers with 12 and Baygents with 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.