When it comes to the playoffs, teams have to be able to adjust to things pretty quickly, and sometimes those adjustments occur before games are played.
Just ask the Albany girls basketball team. The Lady Hornets entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in Class 3A but because No. 21 Green Oaks upset No. No. 12 Donaldsonville, 63-53 in last Thursday's first round, Albany is on the road to Shreveport in the second round for the first time in a while.
“As a coach and a team, in the seven years I’ve been at the high school, this is the first time we’ve had to go on the road in the second round,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse, whose team plays Green Oaks in the regional round at 6 p.m. Monday, said. “The girls were a little disappointed, but not to the point where it’s affected them in any way because they’re just excited and now they know there’s a shot – an outside shot – that there might be a third-round game at home if they can win, and so they’re excited about that.”
Getting to Green Oaks will take just over four hours, but there are a couple of things working in Albany’s favor in that regard – school is out for the Mardi Gras holiday, and the team is going to get a little help from former Albany player Joanna Tate, who coaches at Byrd, where the team will take a break on its way to the game.
“It’s huge, because you plan your day around that,” Darouse said of the stop. “As a coach, you don’t want to look ahead, but you have to look ahead. I had actually talked to Joanna a couple of times last week. They came down here for my tournament in December, so of course, she was happy to host us for a little while on Monday and return the favor. You don’t even think about how far it is. You don’t think about anything but ‘it’s the playoffs’. You do what you’ve got to do and see if we can’t get a win and get to the next round.”
Albany is coming off an 89-50 win over Glen Oaks in which 14 players scored, led by a 24-point effort from Cassie Baygents.
“It just speaks to the depth that the girls have created in the way that we play in that our system isn’t geared around one player scoring a bunch of points, and I think it shows how unselfish they are,” Darouse said. “I think in half our district games this year, we had more assists than turnovers, and that’s really saying something because we don’t really worry a whole lot about turnovers. If that’s a bad stat for us, that’s not something that we super worry about. I just think it’s a testament to how well the girls have been playing. I just feel like they’ve been in a really good place physically and mentally, and I just think that shows.”
Darouse said her team’s ability to limit the production of Green Oaks’ guards, led by Roshuna Davis, will be key.
“Our ability to keep those guards out of the paint is going to be huge,” Darouse said. “I think, of course, as always – rebound and run – that’s the thing that we are looking to do, because if we can run on you and make you so tired that even if you do get in the paint you’re too tired to make the shot, then we’ve still done our job, so rebound and run is the key for us – R and R.”
