AHS vs Amite Girls Bella Matherne, Ava Shields, Briana Tillman

Albany's Bella Matherne (20) battles for possession of the ball with Amite's Briana Tillman as Albany's Ava Shields looks on during Tuesday's game.

ALBANY – Given the recent history between the Albany and Amite girls basketball teams, maybe we should have seen the one coming.

Albany’s Brilee Ford hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left to ice a 62-59 win over Amite in District 7-3A action between two of the top teams in the power ratings in their respective divisions Tuesday at Albany.

Albany's Bella Matherne and Brilee Ford discuss the Lady Hornets' district win over Amite.
AHS vs Amite Girls Brilee Ford

Albany's Brilee Ford (10) at the free-throw line late against Amite.
AHS vs Amite Girls Jameisha Williams

Albany's Jameisha Williams (23) defends against the Lady Warriors.

