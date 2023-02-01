ALBANY – Given the recent history between the Albany and Amite girls basketball teams, maybe we should have seen the one coming.
Albany’s Brilee Ford hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left to ice a 62-59 win over Amite in District 7-3A action between two of the top teams in the power ratings in their respective divisions Tuesday at Albany.
It was a playoff primer for both teams with the postseason just a few weeks away.
“We knew we were going to have a big crowd, and I told them it’s not very often you get this type of atmosphere in a district game or regular-season game,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after the Lady Hornets, No. 1 in the Division II non-select power ratings by geauxpreps.com, moved to 25-2 and 4-1 in district play after a one-point loss to Amite on the road earlier this season. “This is going to prepare us for down the road. What a great atmosphere and two teams just playing it all on the line, and we just came out on top tonight.”
Albany led 60-53 late in the game, but Amite, No. 1 in the Division III non-select power rankings, had a stretch in which it went 0-for-6 from the line. In return, Albany went 0-for-4, missing the front end of a pair of one-and-ones and two free throws, the last of which came with 33 seconds left in the game.
From there, Amite’s Miracle Irving, who finished with 22 points, hit a 3-pointer and Kayla Toefield connected on another after getting a steal on an in-bounds pass, cutting the lead to 60-59. Toefield finished with 15 points on five threes as Amite hit nine as a team.
“We had a seven-point lead, and I felt like we really needed one more bucket,” Darouse said. “The way Amite can shoot three, and they had been bombing them, I just didn’t feel like seven was enough. I felt like we needed that bucket to go to nine (points ahead), but once it got inside two minutes, it took them a long time to gather themselves and start fouling, so we were able to take a lot of time off of the clock, so it turned out to be a good thing. Had we made some of our free throws, none of that that happened at the end would have happened. The lead would have been extended.”
Ford was fouled with five seconds and made both free throws for the final margin as the Lady Warriors were unable to get off a shot after Albany got a turnover.
“(It was) just taking a deep breath, just trusting all the years and the early-morning shooting that it will go in,” Ford said of her approach at the line at that point. “Just take a deep breath and don’t make the situation bigger than it is.”
Albany led 48-44 going into the fourth quarter, and Bella Matherne’s inside basket stretched the advantage to 50-44.
A 3-pointer by Amite’s Hai’ley Brumfield tied the score at 50-50. A putback by Aubrey Hoyt put Albany ahead 52-50 before a basket by Alasia Williams tied the score at 52-52.
The Lady Hornets picked up momentum on an unusual sequence as Ford sank a 3-pointer, and Matherne was fouled in front of her, hitting the floor in the process.
“I was just focusing on my form at that moment,” Ford said of the shot after finishing with 11 points among eight Albany players who scored. “We knew the play. I knew what Bella was going to do, so either way, if one of them fell down, I knew I was going to finish my shot and whatever happened, happened.”
After a brief delay to sort things out, Ford’s 3-pointer counted, and Matherne hit a free throw with 5:05 to play, putting Albany ahead 56-52.
“I’m usually in that spot going to screen right there, and I know that if I move, I’m going to get the foul called on me, so all I said was ‘Do not move, and if she runs me over, oh well, I’ve got to take the sacrifice,’” said Matherne, who finished with 12 points, with six in the fourth quarter. “When they called the foul, I really didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if she fouled (Ford) because I couldn’t see, so I was just praying that she made the shot and that we got it.”
After Amite hit a free throw, Matherne scored on two straight baskets, putting the Lady Hornets up 60-53, paving the way for the game’s final stretch.
“Sometimes we go through little runs where we can’t get scoring,” Matherne said. “I knew we needed baskets. I saw the open lane, so I go. If I miss, I miss, oh well. Go get another one.”
Amite led 33-31 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 37-31 early in the third quarter before Albany chipped away with Ava Shields and Ford hitting 3-pointers before Matherne’s steal and layup put Albany ahead 40-39.
From there, the game featured one tie and three lead changes. Jameisha Williams, who had 11 points, hit an inside basket to put Albany ahead 45-42, and Emma Fuller converted on a 3-point play to push the lead to 48-44 going into the fourth quarter.
“I just felt like there were so many of those that I’ll have to go back and watch the film just to comprehend all of it,” Darouse said of the game’s big shots and plays. “There are so many of those plays that we just forget them, and that’s what big games are all about.”
Both teams played in their half-court offenses for much of the game, which Darouse said was by design for the Lady Hornets.
“That’s respect to Amite’s guards,” Darouse said. “They are just phenomenal guards, who, if you put a lot of pressure on them, they are great at finding the open man. They were able to do that a good bit against us the first time, so that was an adjustment that we made. We still pressed. We picked and chose when we were aggressive, and it worked in our favor.”
Albany led 18-15 at the end of the first quarter, and the Lady Warriors pulled ahead 19-18 before Matherne’s basket capped a burst that helped the Lady Hornets take a 24-19 lead.
Amite got a trey from Irving and consecutive threes from Toefield to take a 33-29 lead before Fuller’s basket ended the first-half scoring.
“It was a game of runs, and that’s what good teams are capable of doing,” Darouse said. “It was two good teams playing.”
Albany trailed 5-2 early in the game, but Hoyt scored seven of her 13 points in the first quarter as the Lady Hornets led by five twice – the second time at 13-8 on a 3-pointer by Williams.
A three-point play by Williams made the score 17-13 before the Lady Hornets led 18-15 at the end of the first quarter.
“Thankfully we don’t have to look at Amite in the playoffs,” Darouse said. “I pity whatever teams have to go to Amite for the second and third round. I kind of feel like we have a big advantage here at home too. It’s great that we have done the work throughout the year to reap the rewards of playing at home in the playoffs.”
