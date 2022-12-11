LIVINGSTON – When it came down to it, Albany did the little things – that turned out to be big things – down the stretch and over the course of the game to come away with the Livingston Parish Tournament championship.
The second-seeded Lady Hornets grabbed a pair of key rebounds and hit enough free throws late, helping seal a 47-41 win over top-seeded Walker at the Doyle Elementary gym Saturday.
Albany coach Stacy Darouse said those little things weren’t the only key to the win for her team.
“After Thursday, I didn’t feel like we handled the physicality from Springfield very well (in the semifinals), so I challenged them at practice Friday because I knew physical was coming (Saturday),” Darouse said. “Walker’s a phenomenal team. They’re athletic. They’re quick. They’re physical, so we had to take that physicality in order to have a chance to win, and we did tonight.”
Walker dropped to 10-1 on the season.
“We didn’t deserve to win any second of the game,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “Albany did everything to win that we didn’t do. They dove on the floor. They got extra possessions by rebounding. They hit layups. They hit free throws.”
Arnold said the Lady Cats went 12-for-62 from the field while going 14-for-31 from the line with eight of those the front end of one-and-ones.
“You can’t win like that,” Arnold said. “The sad thing is, we still had a shot with two minutes to go. It was a two-point game. We know the potential of our team, but Albany was definitely the better team tonight because we didn’t do the small things that we weren’t willing to do.”
Albany (11-0) led 34-31 going into the fourth quarter, and the teams traded baskets, with Walker’s Arionna Patterson hitting a bucket and briefly exiting the game with an injury with 6:41 left to cut the lead to 36-35.
Caitlin Travis’ basket put Walker ahead 37-36, but Albany’s Aubrey Hoyt and Jameisha Williams got consecutive buckets to put the Lay Hornets up 40-37.
Travis hit a free throw with 4:39 left before Cayden Boudreaux’s basket put Albany ahead 42-38 after Walker missed a 3-point attempt, the front end of a one-and-one and another shot.
Another free throw by Travis got Walker within 42-39, and Albany’s Ava Shields hit a jumper during a stretch in which Travis missed three straight 3-point attempts.
“It wasn’t that we were taking bad shots,” Arnold said. “They just weren’t falling. We’ve got the kids we want shooting the ball from the spots we want, and they just weren’t falling.
“It was just one of those nights, and I told my kids when you have shooting nights like this, the defense has to carry us, and our defense wasn’t good enough tonight,” Arnold continued. “It wasn’t disciplined enough. It wasn’t gritty enough to carry us to the win.”
Albany’s Jamiesha Williams and Travis hit free throws, making the score 45-40 in favor of the Lady Hornets with 27 seconds to play.
The Lady Hornets got the rebound off a miss on Travis’ second free throw after she went to the line, leading to a foul on Williams, who missed the front end of a one-and-one. Hoyt pulled down the rebound, leading to a foul on Boudreaux, who hit one free throw for a 46-40 lead with 17.3 seconds left.
Hoyt pulled down another rebound after a miss on Boudreaux’s second free throw, and Boudreaux went to the line again, hitting one free throw for a 47-40 lead with 13.8 seconds left.
“My coaches, especially Coach Rebecca (Buissson), they’re always on me about crashing the boards, not worrying about getting back … because I am one of our biggest rebounders,” Hoyt said. “I get the most rebounds in the game, so any little putback we can get to advance the score is good.”
Travis was fouled as Walker came up the floor and hit a free throw with 6.4 seconds left for the final margin.
Travis finished with 14 points, while Trinity Thomas and Ja’Miya Vann each had nine for Walker.
Walker led 20-18 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 26-20 on a three-point play from Travis and Kennedi Ard’s free throw.
From there, Albany chipped away as Williams converted on a pair of three-point plays before Ava Shields hit a 3-pointer and Hoyt a free throw to put Albany up 30-28.
“I didn’t feel like Walker could ever get in a groove,” Darouse said. “We needed them to miss shots, and they did. In the first half, I felt like we were just a little bit timid on offense, and we challenged them at halftime – we felt like they were in some foul trouble – to be more aggressive. We made some adjustments offensively, and we got a lot better looks in the second half, and it was enough to help us win the game.”
Williams had 14 points, Hoyt added 12 and Boudreaux eight as the Lady Hornets went 12-for-25 from the line.
Thomas’ 3-pointer put Walker ahead 31-30 before Boudreaux’s basket keyed a 4-0 burst to close out the quarter.
“I still feel like we gave up too many offensive boards, but I felt like we didn’t give them any transition points tonight,” Darouse said. “We didn’t give them any points off their press tonight, and I thought that was definitely a difference.”
Both teams struggled to find a groove early on, with Walker grabbing a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter on Vann’s 3-pointer.
The Lady Cats lost Aneace Scott to an ankle/foot injury when she came down after fighting for a rebound on the final play of the first quarter.
“I felt it was a huge loss for them because she plays so well in the back of their press that we were able to get some easy buckets after she went out because I felt like their rotation was just off because they’re so used to having her back there,” Darouse said of Scott. “I felt like that was a huge loss for them and a huge advantage for us.”
A steal and layup by Walker’s Keaira Gross keyed a run that put the Lady Cats up 14-6 before Albany countered, taking a 15-14 lead on Brilee Ford’s basket.
“We had to be confident in ourselves,” Ford said of working through the team’s early struggles in the game. “We knew going into the game it was going to be a big game in general, especially being the Livingston Parish Tournament. We just had to find our groove and finally have a little bit of control and know that it was our game and not theirs. I feel like going into the second half, we’ve worked so hard. We know we deserve it, and I think that kind of kicked in our heads.”
After two lead changes and two ties, Travis’ basket put Walker ahead 20-18 at halftime.
Arnold is hoping the loss will help his team as the season progresses.
“It’s hard to tell a teenage kid when they’re winning by 40 that what you’re doing’s not good enough because they’re watching the scoreboard, but I’ve been watching the film, and we had glaring mistakes, and they reared their head at the wrong time,” Arnold said. “We got killed on the boards, extra shots. We’ve got to learn from this. You’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘hey, how to I get better?’, and we’ve got to get after it and get back to work.”
Meanwhile, Hoyt reflected on winning the parish championship.
“I didn’t think it was impossible,” she said. “I knew it was going to be hard, and it feels great.”
