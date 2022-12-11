Parish Tournament Girls- Albany vs Walker 2022 Brilee Ford Ja'Miya Vann

Albany's Brilee Ford (4) and Walker's Ja'Miya Vann (12) fight for the ball.

LIVINGSTON – When it came down to it, Albany did the little things – that turned out to be big things – down the stretch and over the course of the game to come away with the Livingston Parish Tournament championship.

The second-seeded Lady Hornets grabbed a pair of key rebounds and hit enough free throws late, helping seal a 47-41 win over top-seeded Walker at the Doyle Elementary gym Saturday.

Albany's Aubrey Hoyt and Brilee Ford discuss the Lady Hornets' win over Walker in the Livingston Parish Tournament girls championship game.
Aubrey Hoyt Kennedi Ard

Albany's Aubrey Hoyt prepares to shoot as Walker's Kennedi Ard defends.

