WALKER – The playoffs are few months away, but the Albany girls basketball team certainly got a feel for the postseason in its game with Zachary to open the Walker Lady Wildcat Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Walker.
Bella Matherne’s inside basket provided the winning margin in the Lady Hornets’ 60-58 overtime win as Zachary missed a shot at the buzzer to seal the victory.
“(Assistant coaches) Kevin (Darouse) and Rebecca (Buisson) and I were talking. It had been a long time since we had had a close game, whether we were the winning team or the losing team, and we desperately need this close game to put ourselves in tight situations,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after the Lady Hornets moved to 9-4. “Some things we handled well, and other things we didn’t, but these are things that will help us win a game down the road.”
“We played a really big, physical, well-coached, disciplined team, and we were just one shot better than them tonight,” she continued. “That’s all it came down to.”
The score was tied at 53-53 to end regulation, and Zachary jumped ahead in the extra session on Tiarra McPipe’s three-point play.
Jameisha Williams’ basket cut the lead to 56-55, but Zachary’s Bailey George hit two free throws to push the lead to 58-55 with 1:42 to play.
From there, Williams hit a 3-pointer to tie the game, and Zachary turned the ball over on it ensuing possession with 51.6 seconds to go.
“They were really packing it in on Aubrey, and by doing that, Jameisha was able to get some shots off that were really big for us to keep us tied,” Stacy Darouse said.
That enabled the Lady Hornets to work the ball around on offense, eventually getting the ball to Matherne, who drove underneath the left side of the basket to hit the game-winning shot.
“At first, I was looking for the post, because that’s what we’re taught to do, but then when I saw that wide open lane, I said, ‘We need a basket. I have to go in,’” Matherne said after finishing with eight points. “I went in, I saw the girl (defender), and I just made the move, and it went in.”
“The shot Bella took, we see her take that every single day in practice,” Stacy Darouse said. “When we do our rebounding drills when we scrimmage, she takes and makes that shot every day. I would just as soon see her take that shot as I would anybody else on the team because that’s something that she does on a daily basis. There was no thinking, no hesitating, and that’s a good thing.”
“It also goes back to we don’t have that one player that is our go-to player,” Darouse continued. “It’s the player of the game, or the player that has the ball in their hands last, and that’s the type of team we are this year, and that’s OK. It is what it is.”
Zachary called timeout with eight second to play, and Tayln Thomas put up an off-balance shot that missed the mark at the buzzer.
Albany led 37-36 going into the fourth quarter, which featured three early one-point lead changes before Thomas hit a 3-pointer to put Zachary ahead 43-39.
An inside basket by Brilee Ford and a pair of free throws from Emma Fuller tied the score at 43-43.
Zachary jumped ahead 48-44 on another trey from Thomas before Williams went 4-for-4 at the line to tie the game at 48-48 with two minutes to go in regulation.
Aubrey Hoyt’s basket tied the game at 50-50 before Zachary’s Bailey George hit a free throw, and teammate Alissa O’Dell pulled down a rebound and got a putback off a missed free throw to put Zachary ahead 53-50.
Albany answered on Williams’ 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 53-53 with 48 second left in regulation.
“On the three, Coach Stacy, she trusted me to take it, and I took it,” said Williams who finished with 17 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter while going 5-for-6 from the line. “She trusted me on … the last one, and I took it, and I just knew I had to do it for my team.”
Hoyt, who finished with nine points, came up with a steal but missed a shot, and the Lady Broncos got the rebound. Zachary called a timeout with 9.6 seconds left and worked the ball to O’Dell, who missed a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime.
Albany led 29-22 at halftime, but Zachary worked the boards and capitalized on turnovers to cut the lead to a point twice before grabbing a 35-34 lead on M’Laya Roberts’ basket. Each team hit a free throw before Matherne’s jumper put Albany ahead 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Albany trailed 13-11 going into the second quarter, but Matherne scored four points and Brilee Ford two in a 6-0 burst to start the quarter, putting the Lady Hornets ahead 17-13.
Thomas’ 3-pointer cut the lead before Ford missed a trey but pulled down her own rebound and hit a jumper in the lane to key a burst that put Albany ahead 23-16.
“That was a huge play, and that’s Brilee,” Stacy Darouse said. “Once again, we see her do that every day in practice. You can ask her, we’re just constantly saying, ‘Box the shooter’, because we see that every day, but that was a great hustle, effort, momentum play for us and kind of turned the tide a little bit.”
Ford finished with 14 points, with six in the second quarter.
From there, Thomas and McPipe hit 3-pointers to help cut the lead to 25-22 before Albany closed the half with a 4-0 burst, with the last points of the half coming on Ford’s baseline basket at the buzzer.
Thomas and McPipe each had 13 points to lead Zachary, with Thomas hitting four 3-pointers.
‘They caught us out of a timeout,” Stacy Darouse said. “They were fresh. We were still catching our breath a little bit, and we just didn’t get as tight on them as we should. We were letting them beat us to the basket, and when we had the help, we gave up those open looks, and they were able to knock them down.”
The first quarter featured four ties before Thomas’ trey sparked a run that put Zachary ahead 13-8. Albany countered with a 3-0 burst, closed out by Hoyt’s jumper in the lane at the buzzer to end the quarter.
“I feel like we’re kind of finding our identity a little bit, and that’s a really good thing because we’re just a few weeks away from district, and by gosh, you better know your identity by the time district rolls around,” Stacy Darouse said. “We’ve played an incredibly tough schedule so far, and that was by design. We’ve got a tough game again tomorrow (against Gulfport, Miss.). We just don’t have any easy games on our schedule, and I’m OK with that. I’m OK with taking some losses if that helps us win a playoff game down the road, and games like this will help us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.