Albany-Ellender Ava Shields

Albany's Ava Shields works against an Ellender defender during Monday's playoff game.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

ALBANY – The final score was one-sided, but Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse admitted it wasn’t her team’s best effort.

The No. 2-seeded Lady Hornets held No. 15 Ellender scoreless over the final 6:54 of the game to pull away for a 70-38 win in the regional round of the Division II non-select playoffs Monday at Albany.

Albany's Ava Shields and Cayden Boudreaux discuss the Lady Hornets' win over Ellender in the regional round of the Division II non-select playoffs.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.