ALBANY – The final score was one-sided, but Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse admitted it wasn’t her team’s best effort.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Hornets held No. 15 Ellender scoreless over the final 6:54 of the game to pull away for a 70-38 win in the regional round of the Division II non-select playoffs Monday at Albany.
“We had 10 days off, combined with your first game back is against the defending 4A state champion, so to say we prepared and worked hard this week would be an understatement, but we made it through,” Darouse said. “I felt like we definitely played in spurts tonight, so when the spurts were there, I thought we played really well in those spurts. We just need to make those spurts longer for the next game – a lot longer.”
Albany advances to quarterfinals and will host No. 7 West Feliciana, a 60-30 winner over No. 10 Iota, Thursday with a trip to the Ladies Top 28 on the line.
The Lady Hornets led 49-34 at the end of the third quarter and went ahead 55-36 after Aubrey Hoyt completed a three-point play, came up with a steal on the baseline and kicked the ball out to Ava Shields, who nailed a 3-pointer.
“We came down, and I think somebody just kicked it to me and I was like, ‘I need to make this three to put a stop to their run,’” Shields said after finishing with nine points on three 3-pointers. “I made it, and I told my whole team, ‘Let’s go. This is it. No more.’ I was just trying to make a statement and do my job on the floor.”
Hoyt finished with a steady 13 points, while Emma Fuller and Brilee Ford each had nine.
Ellender’s Jamia Singleton, who finished with 16 points, connected on a pair of free throws with 6:54 to play, making the score 55-38 for the Lady Patriots’ final points of the game.
From there, the Lady Hornets went 8-for-12 from the line, extending the lead to 63-38, and Fuller’s inside basket keyed a 7-0 burst to close out the game.
Albany led 34-15 at halftime and got consecutive baskets by Ford for to pull ahead 38-15 before Ellender chipped away, with Singleton’s layup cutting the lead to 38-23.
The Lady Patriots got within 40-26 before Shields hit a 3-pointer, keying a burst that put Albany ahead 45-26.
Albany led 49-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Ellender’s Tori Robinson, who along with Singleton had three fouls at halftime, fouled out with 3:18 to play in the third quarter. Robinson fouled out with 5:21 left in the game.
“Our goal was to really attack them offensively, so that we didn’t have to guard her (Singleton) if she was sitting on the bench,” Darouse said. “We knew there was a chance that if we did some good things on the offensive end, that might be a possibility. We were able to keep her on the bench and hold her. I thought Cayden (Boudreaux) did a great job of slowing down, and I thought other kids did a really good job of giving early help and getting her stopped. We didn’t let her get to the basket as much as she had been, but I felt like that was really big.”
Albany led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and pulled ahead 23-12 on a free throw by Jameisha Williams with 4:55 to play in the first half.
The Lady Hornets limited Ellender to one shot for the majority of the first half while converting on offensive rebounds and in transition.
“We needed to not give them any extra buckets,” Darouse said. “They weren’t great outside shooters. We knew that, but they are good on the boards, and it’s great practice for Thursday, because we’re going to be playing West Feliciana, and they’re probably the best rebounding team I’ve seen all year.”
With 3:27 left in the first half, Singleton was called for a foul and a technical foul. Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux hit all four free throws, and Emma Rogers connected on a jumper, pushing the lead to 29-12.
“At that point, I’m just thinking about going back to practice, every single day at practice – Coach Stacy drills free throws in our head all the time,” Boudreaux said after finishing with 14 points, including 6-for-6 from the line. “It’s ‘free throws, free throws, free throws’, so when I get to the line, I’m really thinking nothing else in my head but ‘I have to make this’, and that’s what happened.”
Shields hit a 3-pointer, pushing the lead to 34-13.
Albany worked its pressure defense early on, jumping out to a 12-2 lead on a free throw by Fuller.
Five players scored for Albany in the first quarter, with Bella Matherne scoring five of her seven points.
Ellender closed the first quarter with a 5-2 burst.
“We knew Ellender were shot-blockers, so we worked real hard on all week – it’s not a natural move for us to shot fake before we go up, especially on the block, but that is a natural move for Bella,” Darouse said. “She was able to get them up in the air and get a couple of easy buckets, which really played into her strength. Once she got going, it kind of got everybody else going.”
For the Lady Hornets, it’s on to the quarterfinals again.
“We’ve got more to do,” Boudreaux said. “We’ve just got to keep focusing and good things will come.”
