HOLDEN – The Albany and Holden girls basketball teams have made a habit of turning in some competitive efforts against each other over the years, and this year’s version wasn’t any different.
Albany capitalized on Holden turnovers in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 55-41 win Friday at Holden.
“You can book it – it’s always going to be close, and it’s always going to be ugly and there’s always going to be about 90 turnovers between us because of the styles that we play,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after her team moved to 11-5. “It doesn’t matter what the records are. It’s no holds barred for Albany-Holden, but that’s why we play every year, and I love to play them right before district. We had two parish games this week (a win over Denham Springs) that leads us right into Loranger on Tuesday for district, so if nothing else, we’re almost the walking wounded rather than unprepared.”
Holden coach Pam Forbes lamented several things in her team’s effort following the loss.
“Our goal tonight was for them to do some things that made them uncomfortable,” Forbes said. “I think as far as defense, that worked at points, but they did the same thing and theirs worked too. I felt like we had a lot of offensive mistakes, a lot of unforced turnovers, a lot of opportunities where we could have maybe gotten something, and if it was up for grabs, it went to Albany because it just went there.”
The Lady Hornets led 44-37 heading into the fourth quarter and created some distance with Cassie Baygents scoring on a pair of inside baskets and Haley Meyers adding five points as Holden turnovers helped fuel a run that put Albany ahead 53-39.
Emmaleigh Bertand’s basket stopped the run, and a pair of free throws by Meyers with 19.2 seconds left capped the scoring. Meyers finished with 15 points.
The Lady Hornets led 27-22 at halftime, and Holden cut the lead to five points six times in the third quarter – the last time at 42-37 on Camille Comish’s basket.
Albany got a pair of free throws from Baygents to close out the third quarter ahead 44-37.
“I felt like the second half was up and down,” Darouse said. “There were parts that were really, really good and parts that were really, really bad. There were times when we had three sophomores and freshman on the floor. They have a bunch of sophomores and freshmen on the floor, so you get ugly when you get young on the floor.”
Baygents finished with 17 points, 11 of which came in the third quarter.
“I’ve been fouling out a lot, so my plan for tonight was to make sure not to foul until the third quarter so I could stay in the game to help my team, and I started making shots …,” Baygents said.
Darouse said part of the plan was to get Baygents involved coming out of halftime.
“We knew that they would really double Cassie and try to keep the ball out of her hands, and we got used to not giving it to her, and at halftime, we told them, ‘it’s one-on-one, give her the ball,’” Darouse said. “She did a good job of putting the ball in the hole the second half for us.”
Albany’s Emma Fuller scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter, helping the Lady Hornets to an 18-10 lead heading into the second quarter.
The opening quarter featured two early lead changes and three ties – the last at 6-6 – before the Lady Hornets took the lead for good on Fuller’s basket.
Holden got within a point twice – the second time at 11-10 on Comish’s basket – but Albany’s Aubrey Hoyt scored three straight points to key a 7-0 run to close out the quarter.
Albany finished the game 14-for-28 from the line and went 0-for-6 in the first quarter, while Holden was 5-for-11 for the game.
Holden had three players with two fouls at the end of the first quarter, while Albany had two.
“Neither one of us could get in sync,” Forbes said. “It was a very ugly basketball game to watch as a coach. I don’t know how it was for the fans, but it was a very ugly basketball game …”
A pair of quick baskets by Meyers extended the lead to 22-10 to open the second quarter before Holden chipped the lead to 22-14 on a pair of free throws by Comish, who had 12 points.
The Albany bench was hit with a technical foul, but Holden was unable to capitalize, missing both free throws before Hoyt came up with a steal on the ensuing possession.
Albany extended the advantage to 27-16 with 2:20 to play in the first half on Fuller’s free throw, but Holden’s Emersyn Neal scored three straight inside baskets for the Lady Rockets, cutting the lead to 27-22 before Brooke Saxon’s layup put the Lady Hornets ahead 29-22 at halftime. Neal had eight of her 12 points in the second quarter.
“When you play somebody the caliber of Albany, you have to score more than 41 points,” Forbes said. “That’s just the way it is, and we never could find that person tonight. During the season so far, we’ve had different people step up and score, and we just couldn’t find that person that was able to do that tonight.”
