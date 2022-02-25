It took some work to get there, but the Albany girls basketball team is headed back to the state tournament.
Emma Fuller paced No. 3 Albany with 24 points as the Lady Hornets built an early lead and pulled away for a 62-54 win over No. 6 Mansfield in a Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game at Albany on Thursday.
Albany will face No. 2 Wossman, a 94-56 winner over No. 7 South Beauregard, in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at University Center on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am for this group of girls,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “I told you when the playoffs started, I want so badly for this group to get the reward that they deserve, and they got that (Thursday) night. I just couldn’t be happier for them.”
Albany jumped out to a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I said all along we had to have our best rebounding game of the year,” Darouse said. “I think we did that (Thursday) night. I thought the girls did a great job on the boards. We just kind of did what we do, and we were able to attack the basket. We were able to attack the basket.”
The Lady Hornets went into halftime with a 26-25 lead which could have been greater as Albany went 6-for-13 from the line in the second quarter.
“For whatever reason, Emma Fuller (nine points in the quarter) was the only one that could find the basket during that quarter, and her scoring ability was able to keep us in the game,” Darouse said. “Had that not happened, we probably would have been down at halftime.”
Fuller had 16 points in the first half, while Jameisha Williams added 12 for the game, Brilee Ford scored nine, and Aubrey Hoyt eight.
“It’s classic our team,” Darouse said of the scoring distribution for the game. “We never know who it’s going to be, but the girls do a good job of once they realize who that girl is that night of getting that person the ball. Credit to the girls. They fed Emma the ball. We were able to get out in transition a couple of times.”
The Lady Hornets stretched the lead to 42-36 going into the fourth quarter.
“In the first half, we spent the entire half, when we had to play half-court offense, in our sets, and we weren’t real successful out of them,” Darouse said. “In the third quarter, we changed to a motion offense where the girls could have a little more freedom. They were able to spread them out a little bit. We were able to get some great cuts to the basket, and because they were in early foul trouble when we got those cuts, they weren’t able to foul us, and we were able to get some layups in the third quarter – easy buckets to get our confidence back and extend the lead a little bit.”
Darouse said playing on Jo Ann Smith Court helped her team over the course of the game.
“The crowd and the atmosphere was fantastic, and definitely played a huge part in us keeping our momentum,” Darouse said. “Every time Mansfield would make a run at us, the crowd woul just get into the game, and I thought it was a big factor playing at home last night. The student section was phenomenal last light. The crowd, I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
Albany closed the game with a 20-18 run with Fuller and Williams each scoring six points to help the Lady Hornets clinch a state tournament berth.
“The first thing the girls said after everything was said and done last night and we went into the locker room was ‘We’re not done yet’, and that’s a great place for the girls to be because nobody on this team has ever been to the Top 28 before, so they’re just super excited, and they’re just enjoying every minute, and they’re just as relaxed as they can be. When they’re relaxed, I’m relaxed. It’s going to be a great week next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.