ALBANY -- The vibe was a bit different, but the end result was exactly what the Albany girls basketball team was looking for.
The Lady Hornets rode a big first quarter on their way to an 80-39 win over Berwick to open the Class 3A playoffs Thursday at Albany.
No. 2 Albany will face the winner of Saturday’s Crowley-Pine Prairie game in the regional round.
“We hadn’t played a game in nine days, so we were a little bit off on our rhythm, and the girls had seen some film and they knew that this was not one of the better teams that we have played, so I think they’re looking ahead a little bit,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “It’s hard to not do that when you’re a teenager. I, on the other hand, have experienced upsets, so I’m not looking past anybody. I thought there were periods that we did really well defensively what we had worked on, and then other times, it was like ‘what the heck are we doing?’ But if you’re going to have one of those, the first round’s the round to have it because we can’t get away with that any more.”
“It wasn’t typical, but I’ll take it,” Darouse continued. “I’m not choosy.”
Early on, Berwick attempted to slow the pace, but Albany capitalized on turnovers to key a 9-0 burst to open the game.
Berwick’s Lay Bertrand stopped the run with a pair of free throws, but Albany’s Haley Meyers hit consecutive baskets to start a 20-0 run which put the Lady Hornets in charge the rest of the way.
Meyers said defending Bertrand was the key to making things work for the Lady Hornets.
“We put two people on her so we could get the turnovers when she passes the ball and get it from the people that aren’t the best ball handlers because she’s the main person,” said Meyers, who had 11 points, all in the first quarter. “That really helped us out, and we’re not used to doing that, guarding one girl with two people. That was kind of iffy for us, but it helped out really good because it helped us go back on offense …”
Bertrand’s trey just before the buzzer made the score 29-5 at the end of the first quarter as six Albany players scored.
“It felt weird just because we’re usually like that in the beginning,” said Albany’s Brooke Saxon, who had five points in the first quarter. “We always have a little struggle setting up, but coach had a talk with us and we stepped up at the beginning. It took us a little minute to get there, though.”
Saxon, who finished with 12 points, scored four during a burst that stretched the lead to 38-9 before Darouse went to the bench for five fresh players.
“I just knew we needed the ball,” Saxon said. “Our transition is really good … so I knew when we got the ball, we’d be good. That’s our No. 1 thing, transition, transition, transition.”
Albany didn’t let up, capitalizing mostly on Berwick turnovers to lead 49-12 at halftime on Emma Fuller’s layup. Fuller finished with eight points.
“I felt like my first group did a real nice job of boxing and getting that first, initial rebound so we could get out in our transition,” Darouse said after 13 Lady Hornets scored. “I felt like my second group, we kind of dropped our intensity a little bit and we gave up some boards. I wasn’t real happy about that because we play a lot of people, so I expect just as much out of the second group as I do my first group because, in reality, they’re all my first group. They play every night, and they know they’re going to play. I didn’t like that part, but I know this, they’re always going to give me effort.”
Cassie Baygents led Albany with 14 points, with 10 in the first half.
“I didn’t do anything special but moving around more and helping my teammates to find me better,” Baygents said. “The bench cheering for us really helped. We love watching them play.”
Betrand scored five points as the Lady Panthers cut the lead to 51-19 before Aubrey Hoyt’s three-point play helped key a run that put Albany ahead 67-29 heading into the fourth quarter. Hoyt scored all seven of her points in the third quarter.
“I told them a lot of times we struggle when we drop back into the half-court, so I told them we are not going to change our intensity,” Darouse said. “We spent time working on our half-court defense, and we’re going to work on that because we’re going to need to be better in that later on down the road, and I thought the experience of the seniors showed that in the third quarter.”
Bertrand finished with a game-high 23 points, with 12 coming in the third quarter. She also hit four 3-pointers in the game.
Albany’s Meisha Williams, who scored nine points, had a pair of baskets to key a 7-1 burst to open the fourth quarter, but Bertrand hit a trey and had a pair of free throws during a run which helped cut the lead to 75-36.
Albany’s Katie Saxon hit a 3-pointer, helping spark the Lady Hornets’ final run of the game.
