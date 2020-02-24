SHREVEPORT - Simply put, the Albany girls basketball team is finding a way to get it done in the playoffs.
The No. 5-seeded Lady Hornets got off to a fast start then held off some charges from No. 21 Green Oaks to notch a 78-71 win in a Class 3A regional playoff game Monday.
"We knew Green Oaks was a lot better than their seed and their record, so we knew it was going to be tough, but I felt like the girls had a real good two days of prep, and I just thought they played with an incredible amount of effort and heart and guts," Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after four players scored in double figures. "It was a game of runs. We would run and get six or eight ahead, and then they would run back at us and get within a bucket or go ahead a bucket, and so it was definitely a back-and-forth game."
Albany returns to Shreveport to face No. 4 Booker T. Washington, a 43-34 winner over No. 13 South Beauregard, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Lady Hornets got rolling early with four players, led by seven points from Cassie Baygents, scored in the first quarter, helping Albany to a 21-11 lead.
"I thought we got off to a really good start," Darouse said. "We made a little change defensively, and I thought that really affected Green Oaks positively for us, and I think that (was) a big reason for us being out in front. We got in some foul trouble and put them on the free-throw line in the second quarter and allowed them to get back in the game that way, but I just thought that the effort was great all around."
Albany led 37-29 at halftime before Green Oaks cut the lead to 55-53 going into the fourth quarter.
Haley Meyers, who finished with 24 points, scored 20 in the second half.
"She (Meyers) actually sat six-and-a-half minutes in the second quarter with three fouls, and I just thought that Brooke (Saxon) and Devyn (Hoyt) did a phenomenal job of handling the ball in that quarter while she was out, and once they were able to do that from the top against their press, they got a little momentum and a bit more comfortable," Darouse said. "I thought at the end of the third quarter, Brooke and Devyn were able to get a few steals and Haley got out and got some easy layups on some transition buckets. I just really thought that it was just a tremendous team effort tonight."
Baygents finished with 18 points, Maddie Oubre added 15 and Hoyt scored 11.
"It shows to the unselfishness of the team ..." Darouse said. "I thought they did a really good job. The fans traveled well. They were just phenomenal in helping us feel at home. They showed up in numbers. They showed up in sound. It was just a great environment for us."
Charneshia Collins led Green Oaks with 22 points, leading four players in double figures.
