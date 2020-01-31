ALBANY – So far this season, the Albany girls basketball team has figured out the art of winning two-point games against Loranger.
Haley Meyers hit a free throw with 1:38 to play and later came down with the game-sealing rebound as the Lady Hornets picked up a 55-53 win over the Lady Wolves in District 8-3A action Friday at Albany.
“The positive is that we’re sitting in a real nice spot,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after her team, which came in at No. 6 in the unofficial Class 3A power rankings, moved to 21-7 overall and 5-0 in league play.” “The negative is Loranger’s hovering in that spot where we might have to see them again, and I surely don’t want to see them again. I don’t want to see them again. Two two-point victories right at the end, you certainly don’t want to see a district team a third time, but at the same time, we’re going to play and match up against whoever falls where.”
Loranger, which came into the game at No. 10 in the Class 3A power rankings, dropped to 10-7 overall and 5-2.
Albany trailed 42-37 going into the fourth quarter, but Shelby Martin nailed a pair of 3-pointers during a 5-0 burst, with the second tying the game at 45-45. Cassie Baygents’ basket put Albany ahead 47-45 for its first lead since the first quarter.
“The first time (against Loranger), I felt like the freshmen came in and gave us a spark,” Darouse said of the first game, which the Lady Hornets won 47-45. “This time, I felt like sophomore Shelby Martin came in and gave us a spark. She hit two threes. She made a great pass to Cassie. That was eight points, and it really kind fueled us, and she and Laila (McAlister) were able to put some pressure on their guards because Devyn (Hoyt) and Haley were worn slap out. They had chased them for three quarters, so I thought that was a huge momentum swing for us.”
But Loranger’s Maddy Shields, who had 21 points on seven 3-pointers, hit one from the top of the key, giving the Lady Wolves a 48-47 lead. The teams combined for 15 3-pointers.
“They made some great adjustments from the first time and put their better players in positions of one-on-one, where it was a bit of a match-up issue,” Darouse said. “I thought (Loranger coach) Sean’s (Shields’) daughter, Maddy, shot the lights out. I thought she was fantastic tonight. She did not shoot that way the first time. I knew she could.”
Loranger’s Lulu Hookfin, who finished with 15 points, hit another 3-pointer pushing the lead to 51-47, but Albany’s Brooke Saxon hit a trey.
“When Loranger kicks in, the play like a zone kind of,” said Saxon, who finished with 14 points with two 3-pointers. “When they passed it out, I was already open, so I just figured I should shoot the shot, because Coach Stacy said not to pass out, so I just shot the shot, and every time the ball hit my hands, I just thought to myself it was going to go in.”
Saxon pulled down a defensive rebound, and Baygents’ putback gave Albany a 52-51 lead with 2:34 to play.
Baygents and Maddie Oubre each had eight points, while Meyers and Hoyt each had seven.
Devyn Hoyt’s steal and layup padded the lead, and after Hookfin missed a shot, Meyers pulled down the rebound and was fouled. She sank one free throw to push the advantage to 55-51 with 1:38 to play.
“I slowed down more,” Myers said of her approach after missing the first free throw. “The first one, I shot it too fast, and I rushed. Then the next one, I was like, ‘OK, I need to slow it down, and I don’t need to be nervous and just think it’s going to go in.’ When I did that, it actually went in.”
Hookfin got a putback for the final basket of the game, and the Lady Hornets worked the ball around to chew up some clock but turned the ball over.
Hookfin threw up a wild shot, but Meyers pulled down the rebound with 6.1 seconds to play, allowing the Lady Hornets to run out the clock.
“I was like, ‘This might go in,’” Meyers said of the shot. “And then I saw it going. I was like, ‘OK, I’m going for it,’ so I just flew and just got it and just dribbled down.”
Loranger led 30-25 at halftime and got as close as 33-29 on Saxon’s jumper, but the Lady Wolves stretched the lead to 41-31 on Shields’ 3-pointer.
A basket by Kellie Landry and a steal and layup by Meyers helped Albany cut the lead to 43-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Hookfin’s 3-pointer snapped an 8-8 tie in the first quarter, and there were two lead changes before Myan Bartthelemy’s jumper gave Loranger a 13-12 lead heading into the second quarter.
From there, Loranger took over, going on a 12-0 run as Albany struggled from the field. Myers’ transition layup stopped the run, but consecutive baskets by Aja Bell extended the lead to 30-16.
“I didn’t think we were ever going to get off 12 (points),” Darouse said. “I mean, we stayed on 12 forever. I felt like we were taking good shots. They just weren’t going in, and it was compounded with they were shooting really well. We tried to make them take some shots they didn’t want to take, and I felt like we kind of did that, but they still made them, so it was a bad combination.”
The Lady Hornets, however, were able to get their transition game going to cut the lead 30-25 at halftime on Hoyt’s steal and layup.
“I felt like right at the end of the half they kind of had us on the ropes, No. 4 (Bartthelemy) picked up her third foul and we were able to get a couple turnovers and take a little momentum into the halftime with us,” Darouse said. “The girls really needed that, and it kind of carried over here, there and yonder, but it was just a battle, but that’s what you want from two top-10 teams in 3A.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.