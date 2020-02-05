Twelve players scored as Albany coasted to an 87-36 win over Archbishop Hannan to remain undefeated in District 8-3A play Tuesday.
Albany, which hit seven 3-pointers in the game, led 23-14 at the end of the first quarter and 47-24 at halftime before outscoring Hannan 40-12 in the second half.
Kellie Landry led the Lady Hornets (22-7, 6-0) with 14 points, while Maddie Oubre scored 12 and Shelby Martin added 10. Devyn Hoyt scored nine on three 3-pointers, while Mercedes Johnson and Emma Fuller each scored seven.
