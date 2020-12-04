Albany put together a big first half to key a 74-48 win over Zachary on Thursday as part of the Denham Springs Tournament at Albany High.
The Lady Hornets return to action Friday hosting Port Allen at 5:30 p.m. St. Michael and St. Thomas Aquinas meet at 7 p.m. at Albany High.
On Thursday, Albany jumped out to a 46-22 halftime lead to cruise to the win.
Cassie Baygents had 17 points to lead the Lady Hornets, while Emma Fuller added 14 and Brooke Saxon added 10.
Nine players scored for Albany.
