NEW ORLEANS - Fourth-seeded Booker T. Washington had four players score in double figures and used a second-quarter surge that created enough separation en route to a 75-40 victory Thursday over Albany in a Class 3A state quarterfinal playoff game.
The Lady Hornets were attempting to reach their fourth straight state tournament.
Booker T. Washington increased its 22-10 lead after the first quarter to 39-17 at halftime.
Mikra Kirton and Ra'Nae Tumbin each scored nine points during the first half and fueled their team's 17-7 run in the second quarter.
BTW, which finished with seven 3-pointers, stretched its lead to 60-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Center Cassie Baygents led the Lady Hornets with 17 and Haley Meyers added 12.
BTW was led by Kirton's 17 points, while Tumblin added 16.
