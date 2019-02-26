The way Albany coach Stacy Darouse sees it, somebody’s due for a breakthrough win when the Lady Hornets square off with Madison Prep in the Class 3A semifinals at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Her reasoning?
It’s been a little bit of time since either program hoisted a state championship trophy.
Madison Prep last did so in 2017, defeating Rayville 56-39 for the Class 2A title at the University Center in Hammond. That’s the same year South Beauregard defeated Albany 60-47 in the Class 3A final.
The teams, who meet the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, have another thing in common. The team that eliminated them both last season is No. 3 seed Albany’s District 7-3A foe and defending state champion and No. 1 seed Loranger – a team the winner of Wednesday’s game could face in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Rapides Paris Coliseum in Alexandria.
“Normally when you have made it (to the state tournament) three years in a row, you would feel like it was an advantage to you, but they’ve made it three years in a row, too,” Darouse said. “I feel like we’re very even – determined in the same fashion.
“I feel like it’s Even Steven at this point, and it’s a matter of who plays the best.”
Darouse said getting back to the title game will hinge on two things for the Lady Hornets – rebounding and dictating the pace of play.
“We have to rebound so that we can get out and run in our transition and push the pace,” she said. “They kind of go hand-in-hand, but those are definitely the two keys to the game for us.”
No. 2 Madison Prep defeated No. 7 Donaldsonville 52-45 in the quarterfinals behind 20 points from Tarneisha Young. Makayla Marshall and Destiny Ellis chipped in 13 points each.
“They have a really good point guard, and her ability to drive the lane and cause the defense to help is really what they do best, because when you have to help, it allows their big girls to go to the boards without anybody in their way,” Darouse said. “They’re just really good on the boards. They’re really good driving the ball, so we definitely have our hands full, and it’s going to depend on our guards’ ability to keep their guards out of the lane, so that we can get our boxes against their big girls so that we can get out and run.”
Darouse knows Madison Prep will have a size advantage against her team, but she’s hoping her players can draw on their experiences from earlier in the season.
“Everybody has a size advantage against us down low,” Darouse said with a laugh. “The positive in that is that we’ve played a lot of teams that are bigger than us. We haven’t played any teams with dominant big girls so far in the playoffs, so we’ve just got to go back and remember what we did against teams like Sumner, because Sumner’s in our district and is real recent to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.