Sometimes things just have a way of working themselves out.
Just ask Albany’s Camryn Woods.
Woods, who earned Class 3A All-State and All-Parish basketball honors as a senior, was content that her playing days were over when the Lady Hornets’ most recent season ended with a state semifinal loss to Madison Prep.
But some persistence from Mississippi College coach Paul Allen Duke, with an assist from Albany coach Stacy Darouse, helped change those plans with Woods signing to play with the Lady Choctaws during a ceremony at Albany High.
“It’s just all God’s timing really,” Woods said. “I decided not to play, but then when Coach Stacy told me that the head coach from Mississippi College kept calling her, I just felt like it was just worth a shot. It was just an opportunity that I didn’t want to regret not taking. I just feel like it’s just all worked itself out, so now it’s exciting.”
Darouse said Duke called her three times to gauge Woods’ interest in playing in college, and each time Darouse told him that Woods wasn’t interested.
Things changed a bit after a fourth phone call.
“I just said, ‘Look, I’m not putting any pressure on you, but they just really, really need a point guard. I think this is a great opportunity for you academically and athletically,’” Darouse said.
Woods talked things over with her parents, David and Rachel, before deciding to visit the campus. The whole process took about two weeks, and Woods was hesitant about making the visit, but she said she was sold on the school’s smaller class sizes.
“My main concern about playing was me not being able to focus on my school work,” Woods said. “Up there, it’s an academic college, so academics come first. When they were explaining that to me, it just kind of made me feel like, ‘Oh, this is probably the right choice to make’, because I can still do what I love but still also focus on all my school work.
“Once I got up there, I just kind of felt like, ‘Oh, this is what I need to be doing.’ Once they got me out there, it really didn’t take much,” Woods said.
Woods will also be able to continue to playing point guard, something she said should also help her transition to the college game.
“It just makes me feel a little more confident,” she said. “I won’t just be completely thrown in the game and not know exactly how to feel about it. At least I know exactly what I’m doing.”
The school’s campus in Clinton, Miss., was another selling point for Woods and her family.
“It’s only about two hours (away),” Woods said. “It’s just far enough away to where I can do my own thing, but then it’s not too far. They (parents) said that they want to come visit all the time.”
Woods averaged 18.9 points per game as a senior, and Darouse said Woods may have helped herself maybe without realizing it by originally opting not to play in college.
“I just think deciding not to play in college actually took a lot of pressure off of her, where she could just relax and enjoy her senior year,” Darouse said. “I think her ability to just relax and have fun had a lot to do with the type of year that she had. She just did have such a great year and finished on a great note. I think she just still had that itch that she wanted to play. Mississippi College is a great opportunity for her to come in and get playing time early and kind of be in that leadership role for the next couple years, and she just couldn’t pass it up. I couldn’t be happier of her and for her.”
Darouse, who played at LSU, said Woods shouldn’t have much trouble adjusting to the college game on the court and in the classroom.
“As a senior, she really took on that adage of she put the team on her back night in and night out, and we were really successful because of her and Layla (D’Fonseca’s) ability to do that," Darouse said. "I think that’s going to translate very well for her because when the game’s on the line at the end of the game, you put the ball in your point guard’s hands and she has no problem having the ball in her hands in a pressure situation.
"She’s done it before, been successful at it, and I think that’s going to translate really well for her," Darouse said. "She’s an extremely strong student academically, so I think the rigors of balancing playing basketball and being a student-athlete is not going to be a hard transition for her. I think she’s going to excel in that aspect.”
For Darouse, Woods’ signing with Mississippi College was sort of like coming full circle.
“We took our team to Mississippi College two years ago, and it’s funny because (Albany assistant coach) Kevin (Darouse) said the entire time we were there ‘This would be a great place for Camryn to play basketball.’ We have said that for two years, and the fact that she has ended up there with a full scholarship is just – we both said that God opened that door for her. He has something really special that he wants for her to do at Mississippi College. We’re just so happy about it and can’t wait to make that 120-mile drive up there to watch her play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.