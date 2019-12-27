ALBANY – Albany’s opening game in its own tournament wasn’t a thing of beauty, but Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse couldn’t complain about the end result.
Albany trailed by a point against Class 5A Slidell with just over six minutes to play but made a late run to pull away for a 49-41 win on Friday.
“I told them after the game we’re really good at playing ugly, but ugly is finding a way to win, so I can’t complain too much,” Darouse said. “I knew that they (Slidell) didn’t have a lot of depth, so I just kept telling them, ‘keep doing what you’re doing. The shots are going to fall.’”
The Lady Hornets (13-4) led 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter but missed their first two shots, allowing Slidell to pull ahead 33-31 on Jalynn Casborn’s 3-pointer.
Haley Meyers’ jumper tied the game at 33, and Mya Terry’s free throw with 6:07 to play gave Slidell a 34-33 lead.
From there, Albany turned up the defensive pressure and worked the boards as Slidell struggled from the field.
Brooke Saxon and Kellie Landry combined to go 4-for-4 from the line and Maddie Oubre scored four straight points, the last on a pair of free throws, as Albany led 41-34 with 4:40 to play.
“That’s why we play 10-plus players a game,” Darouse said of the diverse scoring by her team down the stretch. “One game, it might be (Meyers), and the next game it might be Maddie, and the next game it might be somebody else, and it could be our No. 8 man, because our No. 8 man could be a No. 1. That’s part of the game is the depth and playing everybody – playing fresh people.”
Slidell cut the lead to 41-38, but Landry hit two free throws with two minutes left, helping key a 5-0 burst by the Lady Hornets.
The Lady Tigers got their last basket on a 3-pointer by Courtney Hancock before Albany went 3-for-4 at the line to close out the game.
Albany trailed 20-18 at halftime and 22-18 early in the third quarter, but Myers scored four straight points and Landry added three during a 7-0 burst that gave the Lady Hornets a 25-22 lead.
“That helps us a lot,” Meyers said of the Lady Hornets’ defensive pressure after finishing with 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half. “That’s how we get a lot of points because transition and our press are very important. Coach Stacy tells us all the time, and we realize that, and we press a lot.”
Meyers’ jumper following a steal on an inbounds pass, coupled with Mercedes Johnson’s jumper, gave Albany a 29-24 lead.
“We’re always best when we’re in transition, and up until that point, we really hadn’t had a chance to get out in transition because we had a hard time keeping Slidell off the boards, and they kept making shots, and we’re not as good after a make,” Darouse said. “I felt like once we got that steal and got out (to a lead), once we got out once, we got out several times, and then you saw the lead extend a little bit.”
The Lady Hornets went into the fourth quarter ahead 31-28.
The scoring was slim early on as Slidell led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter before Myers’ steal and layup tied the game at 8-8 in the second quarter.
From there, the game featured three lead changes, the last on Hancock’s jumper giving Slidell an 11-10 lead and keying a run which put the Lady Tigers ahead 17-10.
“We took five days off, and we practiced late (Thursday) evening,” Darouse said. “I felt like we had a great practice – so good that it was scary – and we got the opposite of that this morning. But last week in the Walker Tournament, we scored two points in the first quarter. It’s kind of sort of becoming a trend – a trend I don’t necessarily like, but they’re digging and they’re battling and finding a way to win still, and so I can’t complain there.”
Slidell led 20-12 before Cassie Baygents’ basket capped a 6-0 burst by the Lady Hornets, cutting the lead to 20-18 at halftime.
Baygents and Landry each had eight points, while Oubre added seven and Saxon and Johnson chipped in six each.
Albany closes out the tournament Saturday hosting Byrd at 9 a.m. and Westlake at 11:40 a.m.
“Any win’s a big win, but when you get one on the 5A side, that’s even bigger, and I feel like all three games we have in this tournament are games that are going to get us ready to play district and get us ready to see athletes in the playoffs, so any win’s a good win,” Darouse said.
