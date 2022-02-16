When it comes to the playoffs, sometimes it’s all about preparation, but for Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse, that part of the process is a little different heading into the No. 3 Lady Hornets’ Class 3A opener hosting No. 30 Bogalusa on Thursday.
Both teams are in District 8-3A, with Albany having swept the season series 2-0 on its way to an undefeated run to the league title.
“If anything, it changed the amount of time I spent watching film because we’re familiar with each other,” Darouse said. “It wasn’t about calling coaches to get film because I had it myself, so it’s just about breaking down every little thing from both times we played them and trying to improve. It’s about mentality. It doesn’t matter who you’ve played how many times, it’s the playoffs. You’ve got to get yourself in that mentality and realize, hey, it’s win or go home, and you’ve got to lay it all out on the line or you don’t get to come to practice the next day.”
The Albany-Bogalusa game is part of a loaded playoff slate featuring the parish’s Class 3A-2A teams.
In Class 2A, No. 8 Springfield hosts No. 25 St. Helena; No. 10 French Settlement hosts No. 23 Mangham, and No. 14 Doyle hosts No. 19 Avoyelles. All games are set to begin at 6 p.m.
“At this point, everybody’s 0-0, and if you don’t win, you go home,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the 1 seed or the 32 seed. We’re excited about coming in at 10. I think it’s a good spot to be. None of it’s going to be easy.”
Springfield coach Billy Dreher said he’d like for his team to get off to a fast start in the first half against St. Helena, and he’s hoping the Lady Bulldogs’ schedule heading into the playoffs pays off.
“We’ve had three games in a row against quality opponents, so we’ll be ready,” he said. “It’s not like we ended the season with a couple of blowout games where I wasn’t using some of the starters. We’ve used our main girls and had to play and fight, and unfortunately lost two of the three (to Doyle and French Settlement).”
The Lady Bulldogs ended the regular season with a 61-59 road win over St. Thomas Aquinas in double overtime.
Doyle, last season’s Class 2A runner-up, is at No. 14 in the power rankings entering the playoffs after earning the No. 1 spot the past three seasons.
“I just talked to the girls a while ago about how we count this as a new season,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “It doesn’t matter what you’ve done until now, really. Hopefully you’ve worked to prepare, but in all honesty, it’s survive-and-advance mode. All it takes is you playing well, right now at this moment.”
CLASS 3A
BOGALUSA AT ALBANY
Part of the challenge for Darouse this season is working with a roster that features no seniors, but the team’s junior class is undefeated in district play in their high school careers.
“They really played inspired during district to keep that intact, so they were super excited about it,” Darouse said. “They’re just 15-and-16-year-old kids who are having a pizza party today (Monday) to celebrate winning district.”
Getting to this point has been a process for the Lady Hornets, who had win streaks of six and seven games at points in the season before closing out with four straight victories. Albany started the season 1-3.
“This team didn’t quite know who they were at the beginning of the year just because we lost four seniors and all four seniors started, so the first half of the year was about finding our roles, finding our rotations, and I think we’ve settled into that,” Darouse said. “I feel like we’ve gone under the radar a little bit, and that’s totally fine. The kids have just been doing what they do. This has been a really hard-working group, and I hope that we can put a couple of good games together and we can get the reward that they’ve worked for.”
CLASS 2A
ST. HELENA AT SPRINGFIELD
Another goal for the Lady Bulldogs heading into the postseason is putting together a complete game.
“We’ve kind of had a bad quarter or so in the last three games, and you just can’t do that, especially at this time of year in the playoffs,” Dreher said. “Hopefully we’ve gotten some of that out and we’ve got to come ready to go and get some girls making some shots for us this week.”
There’s some familiarity between Springfield and St. Helena as the teams scrimmaged each other over the summer.
“They’ve got a good, young team, and they’ve improved a lot,” Dreher said. "They played St. Thomas to two (points) and gave French Settlement and Doyle decent games. We’ll have our hands full. We’re going to have to play well.”
MANGHAM AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
Although the Lady Lions are young, Martin is hoping last season’s playoff experience helps the team heading into Thursday’s game. FSHS is also on a seven-game win streak heading into the postseason.
“It’s been fun to see the growth and development,” Martin said. “That’s what it’s all about. They definitely are not the same team from earlier in the year. Part of it’s making a few adjustments here, but really it’s just them putting in the work to get where they’re at.
“It’s the same kids, but it doesn’t look like it, does it? Who took over these kids’ bodies, because they are not playing the same way at all,” Martin said. “That’s why we can be scary for teams in the playoffs. I hope that they get video of us early in the season and that’s what they get to watch, because we are not the same.”
Martin has also done some scouting on Mangham.
“They’ve got a big girl inside,” he said. “They’ve got a left-handed guard, and she kind of controls the tempo for them a little bit. They play off their athleticism. I’ve seen them run some 1-3-1. I’ve seen them run some man-to-man. They press some, so there’s a few things that we’ve got to make sure we prepare ourselves for. The main thing is, we’ve got to play our basketball and not get caught up in trying to play their game.”
AVOYELLES AT DOYLE
White said her team is still going through a maturation process she’d like to see continue in the playoffs.
“This team is very much competitive,” she said. “We have taken a long time to try to mix together and figure out what works for us. We’ve had a better half the second part of the season. From the beginning until now, I can definitely tell growth. Of course, I’m with them every day.”
Doyle picked up a 76-33 win over Avoyelles last season.
“We’re a 14 (seed), they’re a 19,” White said. “There’s not a lot of difference there. I think it will be a good game.”
“We’re going to have to play really good defense, and we’re going to have to get some stuff going on defense for it to help our offense out … because we struggle to score otherwise because we are young,” White continued. “Scoring comes with some experience, and we don’t have a lot of that, so our defense has got to be on point, it really does.”
