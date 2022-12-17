Parish Tournament Girls- Albany vs Walker 2022 Jameisha Williams, Caitlin Travis

Albany's Jameisha Williams (23) races down the court guarded by Walker's Caitlin Travis during last week's Livingston Parish Tournament girls championship game.

 Renee Glascock | The News

WALKER – The Albany girls basketball team used a familiar formula to build a lead against Huntington, but Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse would have liked to have seen a stronger finish from her team as it closed out the Walker Tournament on Saturday morning.

Albany picked up a 59-47 win in a game in which it led by 22 points at one point before Huntington whittled the advantage to 10 in the fourth quarter.

Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse and player Aubrey Hoyt discuss the Lady Hornets' win over Huntington in the Walker Tournament.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.