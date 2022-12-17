WALKER – The Albany girls basketball team used a familiar formula to build a lead against Huntington, but Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse would have liked to have seen a stronger finish from her team as it closed out the Walker Tournament on Saturday morning.
Albany picked up a 59-47 win in a game in which it led by 22 points at one point before Huntington whittled the advantage to 10 in the fourth quarter.
“This was the third game in three days, and on that third day it always takes a little bit longer to get moving,” Darouse said after the Lady Hornets moved to 15-0. “Luckily we got out to a good start and were able to hang on – literally hang on.”
It took both teams a bit to get going early on, but Albany grabbed the early momentum, using its defense to force turnovers which became transition balskets with Brilee Ford’s 3-pointer putting the Lady Hornets ahead 17-3.
Ford, who had eight points, hit another basket to make the score 21-6 before a 3-pointer by Huntington’s Jamari Bell at the buzzer cut the lead to 25-14 to end the first quarter.
Jameisha Williams, who finished with 10 points for Albany, scored six in the first quarter, including a 4-for-4 effort at the line. The Lady Hornets went 20-for-24 from the line in the game, while Huntington was 9-for-16.
The Lady Raiders got within 25-16, but Albany worked its inside game, and a pair of free throws by Ava Shields pushed the advantage to 32-18.
Shields also had 10 points for Albany with six in the first half.
A 3-pointer by ZaNyah Lefear cut the lead to 32-21 before Albany went into halftime ahead 36-24.
“We started in our traditional man and picked up some early fouls, and so I told the girls we would mix our zone and man together, and so we went to the matchup zone to try to protect ourselves a little bit and not put them at the free-throw line,” Darouse said. “I thought it really bothered them in the first half.”
Lefear (18 points with three 3-pointers) was one of just three players to score for Huntington, along with Bell (21 points with three 3-pointers) and Asia Jones-Reed (eight points).
“They were missing a real good guard, so that definitely helped, but we knew they were guard-heavy, and there were times that we did a really good job, and there were times that we didn’t, but considering we literally only talked about them for about 20 minutes (Friday) and literally walked through some stuff, I thought overall we did a good job with a limited amount of preparation,” Darouse said.
Huntington got within 10 points twice – the last time at 38-28 – before Williams completed a three-point play, keying a run that put Albany ahead 53-31 on Shields’ inside basket.
“It was good that we had that little run, but we’ve kind of been doing that the last few games,” Darouse said. “We have spurts where we have trouble scoring, and then we’ll put six, eight 10 points together in three or four trips. We’ve just got to work toward doing that more often and (have) shorter periods in between of not scoring.”
Aubrey Hoyt, who led Albany with 17 points, scored seven in the third quarter as six players scored. Eight players scored for the Lady Hornets in the game.
“It was a little slow at first, but once we started hitting on what we usually do and got the momentum going, it was smooth sailing from there to keep up the intensity we had in the first half,” Hoyt said.
The Lady Hornets led 55-38 going into the fourth quarter and the scoring slowed. Bell hit a layup to make the score 57-47 before Albany’s Cayden Boudreaux capped the scoring with a layup.
“As Coach Stacy said, we kind of played not to lose instead of playing to win, and we let up,” Hoyt said of the fourth quarter. “We were less intense on the floor, especially in the second half. I think we just need to not focus on the score. It’s 0-0. We need to just focus on what we do and keep on pressing on that so that does not happen (again).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.