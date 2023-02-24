The final score was a bit unexpected, even for Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse, but one thing is certain – the Lady Hornets are headed back to the state tournament.
Albany, the No. 2 seed, put together a solid first half to spark a 67-22 rout of No. 7 West Feliciana in a Division II non-select quarterfinal game Thursday at Albany.
“If you would have told me before the game that score would have been lopsided like it was, I would have said ‘No way’, but the girls came out and really played well in the first half and just kind of put the game away a bit,” Darouse said. “After the game, last year no one expected us to be in that position, so the girls were just super excited. (Thursday), it was like, ‘OK, it’s business as usual. We’re not finished yet.’ I was glad to see the girls take it for what it was, but in their minds, they’re ready to go for next week.”
The Lady Hornets (30-2) will face No. 3 Brusly, a 52-28 winner over No. 22 Jennings, in the semifinals Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center as part of the Ladies Top 28.
Albany, which held West Feliciana to single digits in three quarters and got a shutout in the fourth, led 25-7 at the end of the first quarter as six players scored.
“It’s the funniest thing, I was talking to mom (Jo Ann Smith) after the game and (Albany assistant coach) Kevin (Darouse) and the kids,” Darouse said. “We were ahead by 20 points at the end of the first quarter, and we had missed, and missed, and missed. We actually should have been up more than that, but we were super relentless on the boards, and I can’t wait to get the stats back to see just how many offensive boards we had. I just told them ‘we’re going to shoot it until we make it.’”
Darouse said Albany’s depth came into play early after West Feliciana began to press in the first quarter.
“When they were breathing hard midway through the first quarter, we were able to get some subs in and stay fresh, and on the back end of that first quarter, we were really able to separate,” she said.
Aubrey Hoyt and Emma Fuller each had six points in the opening quarter, while Taylor Bourgeois had five with a 3-pointer.
The Lady Hornets led 47-14 at halftime as Cayden Boudreaux and Jameisha Williams each scored six points in the second quarter, while Ava Shields added five, including a 3-pointer.
Albany stretched the lead to 62-22 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring West Feliciana 5-0 in the fourth.
Nine players scored for Albany, led by Hoyt with 15, Boudreaux with 14, and Williams with 10. Bourgeois and Shields each scored eight, hitting two 3-pointers each.
Darouse said the Lady Hornets finished the game with their seniors on the court.
“It was their last home game together, and I let them finish the game out,” Darouse said. “I went with the juniors on the front half of the fourth quarter and my seniors on the back half.
“We just had a great crowd, and the kids just fed off the electricity in the game, and they just played well tonight,” Darouse continued.
Darouse is hoping the Lady Hornets’ state tournament appearance last season, which ended with a loss in the semifinals, pays off this time around.
“Last year, I felt like our nerves got the best of us because we had not been there in a couple of years, but these kids, it’s fresh in their minds,” Darouse said. “They have worked literally for the last 12 months to get back there. I think the girls are just ready to go. I think they’re just ready to get on to the next opponent and just do what we have to do in order to play the next game and hopefully advance.”
