Albany girls basketball team and cheerleaders

The Albany girls basketball team and cheerleaders pose after Thursday's quarterfinal win over West Feliciana.

The final score was a bit unexpected, even for Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse, but one thing is certain – the Lady Hornets are headed back to the state tournament.

Albany, the No. 2 seed, put together a solid first half to spark a 67-22 rout of No. 7 West Feliciana in a Division II non-select quarterfinal game Thursday at Albany.

Brilee Ford, Stacy Darouse

Brilee Ford places the net around the neck of Lady Hornets coach Stacy Darouse after Thursday's quarterfinal win over West Feliciana.

