HOLDEN – It took some time Albany and Holden to find their groove, but in the end, the Lady Hornets got it done when it counted.
Albany outscored the Lady Rockets 18-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 56-42 win to win the third-place game in the Livingston Parish Tournament on Saturday at Holden.
“You saw in the second half just how hard the kids were playing – bodies flying everywhere, kids going down hurt, because that’s how much it means,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “That’s how much the parish tournament means. That’s how much the parish tournament means, and you’re always going to get that when you get Albany versus Holden.
“I told the kids (Friday) after the (Denham Springs) game and (Saturday) morning at shootaround that if we could handle the press and rebound, then we could win, and I felt like we did a pretty good job of that – as good as we could do.”
The game was another learning experience for the Lady Rockets.
“The parish tournament always has a lot of expectation, which results in a lot of adversity, and then you kind of see where you’re standing at that point,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “Typically in the parish tournament, teams think they might be better than they are, and then when they realize they’re not, they have to regroup and try to take what they have, because usually at this point, you’re either real successful or you’re not. And then at this point, you still have time in the season to regroup and figure out how you can get the best success from your team.
“Obviously (Friday) night (in a loss to Doyle), we fell flat on our face. We didn’t handle the packed gym and adversity in playing the No. 1 seed. Tonight, I think we didn’t recover from having the expectation of playing in the game (Friday) night, and then we had a lot of adversity. We had some injuries. We had some adversity that we had to deal with.”
Albany led 38-33 going into the fourth quarter and took advantage of Holden turnovers, keying a 12-2 run, which ended on Maddie Oubre’s bucket and put Albany ahead 50-35.
Allie Smith and Emmaleigh Bertrand hit consecutive baskets for Holden, which lost Camille Comish and Cambre Courtney to injuries during the game, but Albany’s Haley Meyers hit two straight buckets to extend the lead to 54-39.
“In the first half, our legs weren’t really moving,” said Meyers, who had 17 points, including 14 in the second half. “After coach talked to us in the locker room, we noticed that we needed to get the score up and that our defense needed to get better and that we needed to get after the ball and go after it, and so we all figured that out and then we all started motivating each other and then we all started going after the ball. Our layups and stuff actually started going in in the third and fourth quarter finally.”
Meyers also credited the Lady Hornets’ transition game with helping spark the run.
“That’s what we work on all the time – transition,” she said. “That’s how we get down the floor really fast and get our layups.”
Albany had a 22-21 edge at halftime, but Jaycee Hughes’ 3-pointer put the Lady Rockets ahead 27-26. From there, the lead changed hands three times. Hughes finished with 13 points, including eight in the third quarter, while Courtney had 10.
Albany’s Cassie Baygents scored nine of her 13 points in the third quarter as Albany led 35-30.
“I thought she came in and gave some really, really good minutes, and she needed that for her confidence,” Darouse said of Baygents. “The team needed that, and we needed to see that, so that was nice.”
A Hughes 3-pointer cut the lead to 36-33 before a Meyers jumper gave Albany a 38-33 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Holden led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and 15-11 on a free throw by Jaycee Hughes, but the Lady Hornets slowly chipped away thanks to Lady Rocket turnovers.
The Lady Hornets cut the lead to one twice, before Holden’s Haylee Bordelon got a steal and layup for a 19-16 lead. Oubre, who finished with nine points, hit a pair of free throws, and Holden’s Courtney hit a basket to make it 21-18.
After Albany’s Meyers hit a free throw, Devyn Hoyt came up with a steal on an in-bounds pass, and Oubre’s basket tied it a 21-21.
Meyers later came up with another steal, and Oubre was fouled, hitting a free throw to tie it at halftime.
“The first two games that Holden had played in the parish tournament, they had come out in the first quarter just on fire, and I told them that if we could play with them in the first quarter, I felt like we could play with them for the rest of the game and maybe extend a little bit,” Darouse said. “I think right there before halftime, they had a couple of people pick up some fouls and go to the bench, and we were able to capitalize when those better players were on the bench. I think that was definitely a turning point for us.”
The second quarter was in contrast to a fast-paced first quarter which featured three lead changes and a tie before Holden emerged with a 14-10 lead. The Lady Rockets led by six twice in the first quarter.
“We’ve tried to convince the girls that we need to play at a slower pace, because some teams can play at a faster pace, and some teams can’t,” Forbes said. “We have not proven success in a faster-paced game, but we all know sometimes that kids know more than us, and you want to give them some leeway in what to do. At the same time, we’ve got to make sure that everybody on the team knows what’s going on. It’s very important that everybody on the team knows what the other teammates are doing, and if somebody goes off and does something that’s not in the game plan, it mess up the rhythm of things going on.”
Forbes is hopeful the Lady Rockets can turn things around beginning next week with games Simpson and Live Oak.
“Typically for Holden teams, this next week is when we turn things around and start making a positive move if we’re going to make a positive move to get ready for the playoffs,” Forbes said.
Meyers had no complaints about winning third place in the tournament.
“It feels great,” she said. “I like third place. I mean, I would rather be first or second, but third place is all right. I’ll take it.”
