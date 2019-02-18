ALBANY – It took a little bit of time for the Albany girls basketball team to get on track in its Class 3A regional playoff game against Kaplan.
Once the Lady Hornets did, they didn’t let up.
Albany put together a 30-point second quarter on its way to a 76-54 win over the Lady Pirates on Monday at Albany High.
“We’re pressing a little bit to start the game,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after her team advanced to the quarterfinals, where they’ll host No. 6 Caldwell Parish, a 63-34 winner over Glen Oaks, on Thursday at 6 p.m. “My seniors are pressing a little bit because they know the end is near, and they’re putting extra pressure and added pressure on themselves to go along with the fact that it is the playoffs, which I think is causing that sloppy start at the beginning. When they relax and just play, good things happen.”
Kaplan jumped out to a 4-0 lead as the Lady Hornets struggled from the floor and didn’t hit their first shot until Camryn Woods’ layup with 4:06 to play in the first quarter, cutting the lead to 4-2.
The Lady Pirates went up 7-2 on Ahlyia Broussard’s 3-pointer, but Woods’ layup keyed a 5-0 burst which tied the game at 7-7. The game was tied again at 9-9 before Devyn Hoyt nailed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, giving Albany a 12-9 lead heading into the second quarter.
“It’s always that one shot that that sparks everyone, like, ‘Oh, now we’ve got it. We know that we can make them. It’s going to go in,’” Woods said of Hoyt’s basket. “It doesn’t matter who it is. If one person makes it, we know that we’ve got it.”
Darouse said it was fitting Hoyt, who finished with nine points on three 3-pointers, hit the basket that changed the Lady Hornets’ fortunes.
“The amount of work that Devyn has put in the gym the last two weeks is just incredible,” Darouse said. “No one except our team and (assistant coach) Rebecca (Buisson) knows how much time she’s put in the gym, and so to see her hit a few was really good. We need her to hit those.”
Albany (24-12) more than carried the momentum into the second quarter as Tristan Miles scored six points and Layla D’Fonseca five as the Lady Hornets relied on their transition game to pull ahead 27-13.
“I know as a senior she would like to be a starter, but I actually love her coming off the bench two or three minutes into the game, because the time that everybody’s starting to breathe hard, she comes in fresh, and her and Brooke (Saxon) give us that spark off the bench a couple minutes into the game that a lot of times can really propel us,” Darouse said of Miles. “That’s kind of become their role and they like that and I love them in that role.”
From there, Woods took over scoring 12 of her 18 first-half points as Albany led 42-24 at halftime.
“It was just us getting out of our own heads and realizing that we can do it,” Woods said of the difference between the first and second quarters after she finished with a game-high 28 points. “One of the coaches pulled me to the side every time I missed a shot and told me not to be so hard on myself because it’s going to go in the next time.”
Woods and Miles, who had nine points during the second quarter and finished with 10 points, had consecutive 3-pointers during the run, extending the lead to 37-18.
Albany kept the pressure on to start the third quarter as Woods and Hoyt hit 3-pointers during a 10-0 run which stretched the lead to 52-24.
Another Hoyt 3-pointer made the score 58-30 before Albany went into the fourth quarter ahead 63-33 on a Woods basket.
“We relaxed,” Darouse said of the third quarter. “In the last two games we’ve shot so poorly to start the game, at halftime we tell them, ‘when we come out, we’re shooting on the goal that we practice on’, and I think that’s a little bit of home for them on top of being here, so that always helps, too.”
Kaplan (21-13) cut the lead to 69-46 before a 7-0 burst got the Lady Hornets some more distance.
“I know it was kind of tough in the beginning,” said D’Fonseca, who finished with a steady 16 points. “My dad told me I have to play every game like it’s my last, and right now, it could very well be my last game, so I just leave it all on the court.”
