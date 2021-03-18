ALBANY -- Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse is thrilled to have another player moving on to the college ranks, but in the case of Cassie Baygents, there’s a tinge of regret as well.
It’s something Darouse hopes bodes well for Baygents, who didn’t start playing basketball until the seventh grade, and Kentucky Christian, the program she signed with earlier this week during a ceremony at the Albany gym.
“(Albany assistant coach) Kevin (Darouse) and I have had several conversations about (how) we will never see the best of Cassie because she will probably be the first one to tell you she literally couldn’t walk and chew gum at the same time in seventh grade,” Darouse said. “She is still learning the game and learning her footwork and agility. I think Kentucky Christian’s getting a little hidden gem, and I hope that she will continue to improve and that they will see the best of her.”
For Baygents, signing to play college basketball is the culmination of the work she’s put in as a late bloomer in the sport.
“We always talked about if I improved enough that I could play (in college), and eventually it just happened,” Baygents said. “I tried out, never really made it, but then I ended up growing so much over the summer (before seventh grade), and they got a new coach that year (Laura King). She asked my brother who I was, and she eventually asked me to come practice and then try out.”
Baygents finished her senior season as a first team All-District 8-3A selection as well as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“I just think it speaks to how hard she has worked,” Darouse said. “I’d say that Cassie’s entire freshman year, I think she spent trying to decide if basketball was really for her or not. In the spring after her freshman year and that summer, she lost some weight and decided she was going to play basketball, and she has never looked back. I cannot tell you how many hours she and Kevin have spent in the gym together -- some good, some bad. There have been times that we have had to lock her out of the gym because her body needed rest, and she wanted more work. She just never gets enough, and I think because she’s getting that late start, she still has that great hunger to want to improve and play and get better. What used to be a disadvantage for her is now an advantage.”
Baygents got on Kentucky Christian’s radar thanks to the father of former French Settlement standout and current KCU player, Serenity Smith, Gene, who came to watch Baygents play during the season.
Gene Smith then reached out to KCU coach Dr. Lisa Conn, who then called Stacy Darouse about Baygents.
“We sent her some film, and they’ve been in touch all through the season,” Darouse said. “I think the coach is excited to get a true post player. It’s difficult for them to sign big kids, so I think Cassie has a great chance to go in a get a lot of playing time early on.”
Darouse said the plus is Baygents is still learning the game and will get a chance further improve her skills at the next level.
“She’s an old-school post,” Darouse said. “She’s a true post player. She’s very capable of stepping away and hitting that 15-footer. She just never has had to for us. In high school, you need that threat on the low block. We had plenty of guard play. We didn’t need her to step out, but I think she has the ability to do that. It’s just something that she is going to have to work on going to college just because she may need to do that in college. She just didn’t have to do it here. I’m excited to see how this turns out for her. I couldn’t be more excited for her, and I think she’s going to do great.”
Meanwhile, Baygents said she doesn’t know Serenity Smith, whom she’ll likely meet for the first time when she gets to campus in Grayson, Ky.
“I’m excited to meet her, because I’ve heard a lot about her,” Baygents said. “I get to meet someone new, especially from where I live.”
Baygents also signed with Kentucky Christian without visiting the campus in person or taking a virtual tour, something she’s a little worried about, but not much.
“A little, but I know even if I go that far, I’m still going to have my friends and family and my teammates from here supporting me,” Baygents said.
Baygents also had some advice for those who may be late bloomers when it comes to playing sports.
“If you want it to happen, just push through it,” Baygents said. “There’s going to be hard times. There’s going to be good times, but make sure you push through the hard (things) as much as you enjoy doing the good things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.