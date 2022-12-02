Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening with showers developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.