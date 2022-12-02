Albany vs Lakeshore girls basketball 12-01-22

The Albany High girls’ basketball team takes on Lakeshore inside Denham Springs High’s Grady Hornsby Gym on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

DENHAM SPRINGS – It didn’t take the Albany girls basketball team long to get into a groove against Lakeshore.

Because of that, and a decided depth advantage, the Lady Hornets cruised to a 59-12 win Thursday as part of the Denham Springs Tournament at Grady Hornsby Gym.

Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse discusses her team's win over Lakeshore as part of the Denham Springs Tournament.
