DENHAM SPRINGS – It didn’t take the Albany girls basketball team long to get into a groove against Lakeshore.
Because of that, and a decided depth advantage, the Lady Hornets cruised to a 59-12 win Thursday as part of the Denham Springs Tournament at Grady Hornsby Gym.
“We didn’t get to play Tuesday (against Mandeville), and so they were itching to play, and they were pretty fired up and ready to play, but what happened tonight, what you saw with the depth, is what we’ve been doing every game, so that’s not unusual,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after her team moved to 6-0. “They know it doesn’t matter who plays together, they play together in practice, so the chemistry is still there, so we’re hoping that we can continue to use that depth as an advantage.”
Loranger transfer Ava Shields hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring for Albany, which worked the defensive boards and used its transition game to build a 17-0 lead on consecutive baskets by Brilee Ford.
“We played Lakeshore last year, and they did something to our press that we hadn’t done before, and so it bothered us,” Darouse said. “So we went back and broke it down, and we made some adjustments on our press, and I thought the kids did a real good job with the adjustment, evidenced by the score at halftime. I felt like we had done our job. When we did give them a shot, it was one shot, and we were able to get out in transition after.”
Lakeshore’s Daman Ross hit a free throw to stop the run with 1:59 left in the first quarter, which was the Lady Titans’ only point of the first half.
A 3-pointer by Jameisha Williams put the Lady Hornets ahead 24-1 going into the second quarter.
Aubrey Hoyt’s basket extended the lead to 30-1 when Darouse went to her bench, subbing out five players, beginning a trend for the remainder of the game against a Lakeshore team that had nine players.
A steal and layup by Ford pushed the advantage to 34-1, and another set of subs came on for the Lady Hornets before Mack Richardson connected on a pair of inside baskets to make the score 42-1 at halftime with the game moving to a running clock in the latter stages of the second quarter.
Eight players scored for Albany in the first half and nine for the game.
“That’s been the case so far, and when everybody contributes like that, you can’t focus on one player, which makes us that much better,” Darouse said of the scoring distribution.
Ford had 10 points, while Hoyt, Cayden Boudreaux and Richardson each added eight.
Lakeshore cut the lead to 43-8 going into the fourth quarter, with Albany’s lone point in the third coming on a free throw by Izzy Berlier.
Darouse also mixed and matched her lineups throughout the game.
“They’re used to only playing about two minutes at a time, so they give me everything they’ve got for two minutes because they know that’s all they’re getting,” said Darouse, whose team has wins over defending state champions Fairview (Class B) and Ponchatoula (Class 5A). “We rotate that. Against Fairview, that was exactly how we played, so it doesn’t matter if we sub two at a time, four at a time. It doesn’t matter. I honestly don’t feel like I have five starters. I have several, but I can only start five at a time. It just so happens that we play a style that plays to playing a lot of people.”
Berlier, who led the Lady Hornets with 12 points and is coming back from an ACL injury, took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points, including three 3-pointers, as her teammates cheered her on from the bench.
“That is the nature of this team,” Darouse said. “It doesn’t matter who it is, the bench is going crazy for them, but I love it because it keeps the bench in the game, and when you’re playing every couple of minutes, you don’t have a choice, you have to stay in the game. They’re super happy for whoever’s got it that night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.