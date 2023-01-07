ALBANY – Albany girls basketball coach Stacy Darouse got exactly what she wanted out of her team in its game with Denham Springs.
It was the same for Lady Jackets coach Rudy Smith – minus the win.
Albany used a big run in the second quarter to spark a 65-43 victory Friday at Albany in a game featuring two of the top teams in their respective divisions in the power rankings.
“When you’re scheduling for the following year, you’re looking at when your district starts, and you’re looking at those games leading up to that,” Darouse said after the Lady Hornets, No. 1 in the Division II power rankings, moved to 21-0. “That’s why you play teams like Denham Springs, because they’re going to give you everything they’ve got, and you’ve got good crowds, you’ve got great effort. Everything was good about tonight.”
Denham Springs, No. 5 in the Division I non-select power rankings, dropped to 16-2.
“Shots didn’t fall,” Smith said. “We missed a few easy ones early, and it kind of got us down early, but we fought our way through it, and I felt like we competed. That was the ultimate goal is -- to come in here and compete. The history here at Albany, everybody knows. Coming to Albany is hard to do and hard to come out with a win.”
The Lady Hornets led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, and a layup by Denham Springs’ Raegan White cut the Albany lead to 16-13.
From there, Aubrey Hoyt hit two free throws, and Bella Matherne got a baseline steal and a basket, keying a run that put the Lady Hornets ahead 29-15 on a steal and layup by Hoyt.
“I didn’t want to run out of timeouts,” Rudy Smith said. “I kept trying to slow them down by calling some timeouts, but then I started thinking, ‘hey, we’ve still got two-and-a-half quarters to play, so I wanted to try to save some.’”
“Looking back, maybe I should have called them to do whatever I’ve got to do to keep it close,” he said with a laugh.
Hoyt led Albany with 19 points, scoring 10 in the second quarter.
“We just kind of had a point to prove tonight,” Hoyt said. “We are the parish champs. We didn’t want somebody else in our parish to beat us. We went out there, attacked, we were intense. We did what we did.”
“Coach Stacy teaches us to be relentless on defense,” Hoyt continued. “Defense creates offense. That’s how we get buckets. That’s how we score. If our shots aren’t going in, our defense is going to help us get those open opportunities.”
Olivia Slack had consecutive baskets to get Denham Springs within 29-19, but Emma Fuller’s inside basket sparked a run that put Albany ahead 37-22 at halftime.
Fuller, who worked her way back from multiple injuries earlier this season, finished with nine points, all in the first half.
“Any time you can get a senior who’s played three years of varsity back in your rotation, that’s always a good thing,” Darouse said of getting Fuller back in the fold. “She tweaked her ankle a little bit tonight, so we’ll take a look at that and see how that plays out next week. She’s just had one of those years where she’s battled injuries from June. Every time she gets completely healthy, some little something else happens, but she just battles every single day. She’s such a tough player.”
Both coaches said the Lady Hornets’ depth was a factor in the game, with Albany subbing multiple players at a time throughout the contest.
“Our plan was to come in, we were going to press them a little bit, and we were going drop back into a zone, but man, they’re good all around,” Rudy Smith said, noting he went seven players deep until late in the game. “They can shoot from outside. Some players eat you up there. You can tell they’re well coached, and they’re very high IQ players. I’m talking about one through 12 or 10, however many she played. It seemed like they were coming in rows …”
Said Darouse: “We felt like we had a bit of an advantage inside, and we were able to get the ball inside and be successful doing that. Because we can keep fresh bodies on the floor, we can play at a very high, fast pace for a very long period of time, and I think that wore on Denham as the game went on. That just speaks to the level of players that we have that it doesn’t matter who’s on the floor and who’s on the bench, they’re giving me everything they’ve got.”
Matherne added 10 points and Brilee Ford eight as 10 players scored for the Lady Hornets.
Julissa Cabrera, who finished with seven points, had consecutive baskets to pull Denham Springs within 40-28 in a turnover-filled third quarter, but Hoyt got a putback and Matherne hit two straight baskets before Denham’s Taylor Smith scored the final basket of the third quarter with the Lady Hornets ahead 46-30 going into the fourth.
“I always say we play ugly, and we can play ugly better than other teams can play ugly, so the turnovers and the fumblies, doesn’t bother me and doesn’t bother them as much because we get that every day in practice,” Darouse said. “I don’t care how ugly it is as long as it’s fast.”
Denham Springs struggled from the floor – a trend that hurt the Lady Jackets in the second half – and the Lady Hornets capitalized by converting defensive rebounds and turnovers into points.
“We forced some turnovers in the second half,” Rudy Smith said. “We did, but we just couldn’t convert, it seemed like. We just didn’t convert, but I was so proud of my girls. They just came out and they played hard.”
“I’m just proud of their effort, and I wish some of those layups and some of those easy looks would have fallen to at least see how they could have responded to it,” he continued.
Rudy Smith said blocking out on defense will be a focal point for his team following the game.
“We cannot give up those second opportunities,” he said. “If we would have done that, I think it could have been at least a different game coming into the fourth quarter. That’s going to be our main focus. I know it sounds cliché or whatever, but you’ve got to block out and rebound in this game. That’s it. That’s the main thing. Everything else, I’m happy. They came in here and they battled.”
White, who had 17 points, hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 49-36 before Albany began to pull away, stretching the lead to 20 twice before Taylor Bourgeois’ bucket made the score 63-41.
The first quarter went back-and-forth with Denham Springs opening the scoring on a 3-pointer by White before Albany scored the next four points with Ford’s layup putting the Lady Hornets ahead 4-3.
From there, there were four lead changes and two ties with the Lady Hornets taking a 12-10 lead on Jameisha Williams’ layup.
Albany led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter after Denham’s Taylor Smith missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
“I’m still excited about our team and where we’re at right now,” Rudy Smith said. “We competed. We’ve just got to start finishing.”
