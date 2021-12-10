FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Heading into Thursday’s girls semifinal against Albany, Holden coach Pam Forbes was curious to see how her team would respond to Albany’s pressure.
Forbes didn’t get result she was hoping for.
The Lady Hornets got their pressure defense working early to build an early lead, held off a brief run by the Lady Rockets, then pulled away for a 59-41 win over Holden as part of the Livingston Parish Tournament at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
“The girls played hard tonight,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after the Lady Hornets moved to 7-3 and advanced to their first parish title game since 2014. “They were clear on our game plan, so there wasn’t any second-guessing, so when you know what you’re doing.”
“We change our lineup a lot, so all those kids have been in a starting role at some point, but tonight was a true team effort,” Darouse said, praising the effort of her bench. “I thought we got some quality minutes from a bunch of people tonight.”
“We acted like we were not prepared,” Forbes said. “I felt like Albany did a really good job of coming out and playing us full court, man-to-man defense. I thought they had a very good game plan. I thought their girls had a lot of energy. I thought their girls took the ball strong to the hole, and I felt like we played with a poor, pitiful me mentality from the tip. That’s the way I saw it. I felt like we couldn’t shoot, we couldn’t dribble, we couldn’t play defense, we couldn’t rebound. We couldn’t do anything, so we just said let’s just pout and let’s just get this game over with.”
Albany advances to Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship game against the winner of Friday’s 6 p.m. game between Walker and Denham Springs. Holden will face the loser of Friday’s game at 3 p.m. Saturday for third place.
The Lady Hornets got going early with Aubrey Hoyt’s steal and layup capping a 13-3 run to open the game.
Holden’s Cambree Courtney picked up her second foul roughly seven minutes into the game, setting the tone for the game.
Both teams struggled with foul trouble, combining for 40 fouls. No players fouled out, but Holden had six players with at least three fouls at the end of the game, while Albany had four. Albany was 23-for-39 from the line, while Holden went 9-for-14.
“Think about the way Holden and Albany play,” Darouse said. “That’s what you’re going to get. It’s a matter of who can have the least amount of foul trouble.”
Holden chipped away as Alyson Fletcher’s three-point play got the Lady Rockets within 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Fletcher, Camille Comish and Brooke Foster had baskets for the Lady Rockets during a burst which cut the lead to 19-17.
“Our plan was to try to take the ball out of Cambree’s hands, and when she drew those two quick fouls, she went to the bench, and we were able to take it out of her hands and force some other people to handle the ball, but I thought in the second quarter, (Forbes’) kids did a great job of catching some points while Cambree was out and we were cold,” Darouse said. “We were missing free throws, missing some easy ones, so a lot of credit to them.”
Foster led Holden with 14 points, while Fletcher and Comish each had seven.
From there, Albany took advantage of Holden turnovers, sparking an 8-0 run that was capped by Brilee Ford’s basket for a 27-17 lead.
Kacey Breithaupt’s free throws got Holden within 31-23 before Albany went into halftime ahead 34-23 on a basket by Hoyt and Emma Fuller’s free throw.
“When you look at my lineup, you think, ‘Oh, we’re not going to be able to press them’, but obviously, you can,” Forbes said. “In saying that, we’re going to regroup over the Christmas holidays and change our style because we had kind of gotten a little more freelance, letting the girls do (their own thing). We don’t coach that very well, and we don’t play that very well, so we’re going to try to go back into our old mode of passing and cutting and passing and screening away and be more of a structured situation offensively and defensively.”
Hoyt finished with 18 points, while Ja’Meisha Williams had 11 and Ford 10.
The Lady Hornets took control in the third quarter working the boards and taking advantage of Holden turnovers to push the lead to 46-26 on Bella Matherne’s three-point play with 2:19 to play in the third quarter.
Albany led 49-29 going into the fourth quarter, and Foster’s jumper got Holden within 52-37, but Fuller’s free throws with 1:39 to play capped a 7-4 burst to close out the game.
Darouse said she wasn’t pleased with her team’s rebounding effort, especially in the fourth quarter.
“I had to call timeout in the fourth quarter to get on their butts about rebounding,” she said. “It’s OK to give up one, but you can’t give up two, and there were times that we were starting to give up two and three and four. There’s a fine line between playing to win and playing not to lose, so it was a little bit of ‘I think we’re going to coast a few minutes and play not to lose,’ and it backfired on them, but we rebounded very well after the timeout, so I probably should have called it earlier.”
Darouse, however, couldn’t complain about getting to the title game.
“We were seeded third, and we’re guaranteed top two, so I feel like we have done our jobs, so whatever the outcome in the final, we’ll be happy with,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.