LIVINGSTON – Once the game ended, it was all a matter of perspective for Albany coach Stacy Darouse and Springfield counterpart Billy Dreher.
The No. 2-seeded Lady Hornets used a couple of small runs in the second quarter to spark a 61-44 win over the No. 6 Lady Bulldogs on Thursday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
“I’ll take an ugly ‘W’ over a pretty ‘L’ any day,” Darouse said after the Lady Hornets punched a ticket to Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship game. “I told the girls in the locker room, our seed was the No. 2 seed, and we’re in the championship two years in a row now.”
“Come (Thursday), our percentage is probably going to be by far the lowest percentage we’ve shot all year, but we still managed to win, and that’s the bottom line,” Darouse continued. “We’re in the finals of the parish tournament. At the end of the day, that’s the goal. How we got there is not ideal, but we’re there.”
Meanwhile, Dreher is looking at the big picture for the Lady Bulldogs, who will play Friday’s French Settlement-Walker loser in the third-place game Saturday at 3 p.m.
“We kept battling, and I’m proud of how we played,” he said. “(Albany) is an elite, Final Four to state championship-type team. That’s how you get better. I think we’ve come a long way over the years.”
“This is seeing the best,” Dreher continued, noting Walker, Albany and French Settlement, the top four seeded teams in the tournament, have one loss between them. “We have the potential if we keep working and stay healthy. Those are the type of teams you’ve got to play.”
Albany led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Lady Bulldogs hit a basket to start the second-quarter scoring.
From there, Aubrey Hoyt’s putback keyed a 7-0 burst that ended on Jameisha Williams’ basket for a 23-7 advantage.
“They push the ball so fast that, you’ve got to get back in transition, and then we gave up probably 25 offensive rebounds,” Dreher said. “You can’t give second-chance points. That’s been a weakness always of ours, but at the same time, you’ve got to fight and scrap and box out, and we gave up too many of those.”
Ten players scored for Albany, led by Williams with 14, Hoyt with 11, Brilee Ford with eight and Cayden Boudreaux with seven.
Anna Richardson’s bucket got Springfield within 23-11 before Albany worked the boards while taking advantage of shooting woes by the Lady Bulldogs to put together an 8-0 burst for a 31-11 lead on Hoyt’s three-point play with 1:38 to go in the first half.
“We needed a run right then and went four minutes of not getting anything,” Dreher said after the Lady Bulldogs were outscored 19-7 in the second quarter. “You’re not going win any games doing that. At this level, minimum you’ve got to be double figures every quarter.”
From there, Springfield’s Peyton Ellis and Albany’s Boudreaux connected on 3-pointers, giving Albany a 35-14 lead at halftime.
“I felt like our depth wore on them a little bit in the second quarter, and we were able to get out and get some easy buckets,” Darouse said. “That was the difference in the game, and we kind of kept it there until right in the fourth quarter.”
Darouse also praised Springfield’s defensive effort.
“I feel like we had some great looks, and Springfield did a good job of pushing us off our mark just enough to make us miss,” she said. “We need to do a better job of finishing with a little contact because that’s what we’re going to get when we get into playoffs and district. We just didn’t do a good job of handling the bumps, and we can do better than that.”
Albany extended the lead to 44-16 on Morgan Crain’s 3-pointer before Springfield’s Blayre Wheat connected on consecutive treys to cut the lead to 44-22.
The teams traded baskets with Albany leading 50-28 going into the fourth quarter.
“We told them (Wednesday) at practice that they could get as many offensive rebounds as they were willing to go for,” Darouse said. “We felt like that was one of Springfield’s weaknesses and that we could attack that weakness, and we did. We just couldn’t finish shots. We hit a little spurt in the second quarter just to give us enough lead and then in the third quarter, in the process of us cheering for our own teammates, our intensity dropped. Even though it’s coming from a good place, we have to learn how to do that and still keep our intensity up. We play everybody, so it’s not like someone’s a scrub. Nobody on my team is a scrub. We all play. We just need to keep our intensity at a 12, and we went to about a five or a four, and that’s just not our style.”
Kadie McCabe hit a 3-pointer, and Tessa Jones had a pair of steals for layups to cut the lead to 54-41, but Williams had a pair of baskets during a 7-3 burst to close out the game.
“We hit some shots, and that kind of kept us in it a little bit there, but we just can’t come out and not be able to score …,” Dreher said. “I thought we got decent looks (early). We couldn’t make them. They hit a few shots. I was pleased with our defense for the most part at that level.”
Richardson led Springfield with 10 points, while McCabe and Jones each had eight as seven players scored.
Ford hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Hornets, and Williams scored the next five points for Albany during an 8-2 run to open the game.
Boudreaux and Ava Shields connected on baskets to push the lead to 14-4 before Emersyn Neal’s three-point play and a jumper from Boudreaux closed out the first quarter with Albany ahead 16-7.
