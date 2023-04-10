A pair of seniors on Albany’s Division II non-select state runner-up girls basketball team are set to play college basketball after recently signing.
Ja’Meisha Williams is headed to Delgado Community College, while Emma Fuller signed with Covenant College.
“It’s something I always wanted to do,” Williams said of playing in college. “I always wanted to play at the next level, and I knew that I’d have to put in more work than just school hours. I’d have to put in more work outside of basketball. I knew I always wanted to play at the next level, so I knew I had to work.”
Fuller recently returned from a visit to Covenant College, which is located in Lookout Mountain, Ga.
“I’ve always wanted to play college basketball,” Fuller said. “I didn’t care where. I just wanted to play.”
Fuller said her final two seasons of high school basketball weren’t easy, but she stayed the course and thanked her family and teammates for getting her to this point.
“My senior year, I struggled with injuries, so I was at a point where I was done,” she said. “I didn’t want to (play) any more, but luckily, I have a great team that stands behind me in everything, and so they definitely helped with my decision more.”
“I had to believe in myself that I could, and I did,” Fuller continued.
The decision to attend Covenant College is about more than basketball for Fuller.
“About two years ago, I started going to church a lot, so Covenant was a place that I knew (was) really focused on their beliefs,” she said. “They really wanted to extend their beliefs, and that’s what I wanted. I wanted to continue my spiritual life, so that was a big thing, and I knew I wanted to get away but not too far where I couldn’t come home on the weekends or anything like that.”
There’s some history with Williams’ family and Delgado as her mother and aunt graduated from there.
“When I was younger, while my mom was going to school, she used to bring me to class with her sometimes,” Williams said.
After a pair of visits and a tour of campus, Williams decided to carry on her family’s tradition with Delgado.
“It just felt good, and I prayed about it, and I decided that’s where my heart was at,” Williams said.
Williams said she also established a solid relationship with Delgado coach Eddie Fields.
“He checks on me a lot,” Williams said. “I know that’s what most college coaches do – check on their players that they want to recruit -- but he took me in like I was one of his players already, and he just made me feel really, really comfortable. He came to my games like it was nothing and supported me whether I had a great game or not.”
Williams said she was also impressed with Lady Dolphins’ team dynamic after watching the team play a game.
“I’m the shortest person on the team, so I know that that’s nothing new for me, but they work really well together,” Williams said. “Chemistry’s one of the biggest things for any type of sport. I know for Albany, we had the chemistry, so that’s something I was looking for when I went to the next level. At Delgado, when I watched the girls play, they communicated good, they listened to their coach, and they were respectful, and it was just really, really good.”
Fuller said she was impressed with Covenant Christian’s team dynamic after watching them play against Belhaven.
“I just loved the way that they play together,” she said. “They’re always lifting each other up no matter what – no matter how bad they’re losing, how much they’re winning, which was a really big impact, because the girls that I played with this year, we were all so close, and I loved it. That’s what I wanted. I wanted a team that I was going to have fun with, not a team that I would be by myself, kind of. It’s definitely a sisterhood where I’m going, which I’m excited about.”
Williams is expecting to make the transition to point guard at Delgado after playing the position for her AAU team.
“My definite position was at guard (at Albany), but I know I’ll have to work on playing point guard a little bit more because there’s a little bit more pressure than the guard, although when I was a guard, I was doubled and face-guarded quite a bit sometimes, so it’s really not that much of a difference,” Williams said.
“That wasn’t my position in high school, but I know I can handle the ball and get the ball to my players,” Williams continued.
Fuller said Covenant Christian recruited nine freshmen.
“I wanted to go to a school where I knew I had to work, but I was going to get playing time,” Fuller said. “That was a big thing for me. I didn’t want to go to a big school and not get much playing time, but everywhere you go, you’re going to have to work for your spot … I’m ready for it.”
Williams will also be teammates with Springfield’s Tessa Jones, who recently committed to Delgado.
Both are looking forward to their next challenge.
“I’m super excited to get away,” Fuller said. “I am going to miss my family, don’t get me wrong. I’m going to miss everybody, but I’m excited to see what’s out there on my own.”
