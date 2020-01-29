Some heads-up play helped the French Settlement girls basketball team come away with a 53-51 win over Northlake Christian in District 10-2A play at Gerald Keller Gym on Tuesday.
With approximately 13 seconds remaining, and with FSHS leading by four, Northlake rolled the ball down the floor on an in-bounds play, but the Lady Lions' Baylee Balfantz alertly sprinted and dove for the ball in an effort to pick up a steal.
She was fouled on the play and made one of two free throws to put FSHS up 53-48. The Lady Lions went 10-for-13 at the free-throw line.
Northlake responded with a 3-pointer for the final margin.
French Settlement trailed 13-7 at the end of the first quarter but tied the game at 26-26 at halftime. FSHS led 42-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Dannah Martin led FSHS with 22 points, including three 3-pointers, Mae Babin added 14 points and Serenity Smith had 12 points, including two 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.