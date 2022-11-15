Stella Allison scored 25 points as the French Settlement girls basketball team build a commanding halftime lead to key a 62-37 win over Phoenix on Monday in the Lady Lions' season opener at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.
FSHS led 10-6 after the first quarter and 34-14 at halftime.
