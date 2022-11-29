Stella Allison scored 30 points, helping French Settlement pick up a 72-46 win over Port Allen on Monday at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.
The Lady Lions trailed 16-8 at the end of the first quarter but used a 20-12 run in the second quarter to tie the score at 28-28 at halftime, with Allison scoring 14 points in the quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.