Stella Allison scored 30 points to spark French Settlement in a 59-33 win over Pope John Paul II, while Springfield cruised to a 58-8 win over Independence in District 7-2A girls basketball action Monday.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 59, POPE JOHN PAUL II 33
Nine players scored for the Lady Lions, who led 27-18 at halftime.
Allison had 12 points in the third quarter.
Brooke Karpinski added eight points for the Lady Lions, who went 5-for-12 at the line and hit two 3-pointers.
SPRINGFIELD 58, INDEPENDENCE 8
Twelve players scored for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 27-3 at the end of the first quarter and 43-6 at halftime.
Emersyn Neal led Springfield with 10 points, while Blayre Wheat scored eight, Jaci Williams seven and Peyton Ellis and Tessa Jones six each.
