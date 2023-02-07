FSHS vs SHS girls Emersyn Neal, Stella Allison

Springfield's Emersyn Neal (24) drives to the goal with French Settlement's Stella Allison (3) defending.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Stella Allison scored 30 points to spark French Settlement in a 59-33 win over Pope John Paul II, while Springfield cruised to a 58-8 win over Independence in District 7-2A girls basketball action Monday.

FRENCH SETTLEMENT 59, POPE JOHN PAUL II 33

