Amite got off to a fast start, and that wasn't good news for Denham Springs High.
The Lady Warriors, the No. 1-ranked team in the Class 2A power ratings by geauxpreps.com, hit 10 3-pointers, sparking an 85-27 win over the Lady Jackets at Hornsby Gym on Wednesday.
Amite, which got 26 points each from Hai'ley Brumfield and Jalencia Pierre, led 25-8 after one quarter and 44-11 at halftime. The Lady Warriors connected on seven 3-pointers in the first half.
Denham Springs, No. 22 in the Class 5A power ratings, got eight points each from Libby Thompson and Raegen White, who both had two treys. Sheneka Taylor added six points.
