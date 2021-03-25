DISTRICT 4-5A
First team
Caitlin Travis, Walker
Lellani Lewis, Scotlandville
Kali Howard, Zachary
Libby Thompson, Denham Springs
Lanie Miller, Walker
Second team
Kamiera McDonald, Scotlandville
Alissa O’Dell, Zachary
Kayln Williams, Scotlandville
Aneace Scott, Walker
Haleigh Cushingberry, Live Oak
MVP: Caitlin Travis, Walker
Defensive MVP: Kayln Williams, Scotlandville
DISTRICT 8-3A
First team
Jonee Simms, Sumner, Jr.
Cassie Baygents, Albany, Sr.
Ava Shields, Loranger, Fr.
Myan Bartholemy, Loranger, Soph.
Haley Meyers, Albany, Sr.
Second team
Aja Bell, Loranger, Jr.
BrookeLynn Saxon, Albany, Sr.
Emma Fuller, Albany, Soph.
Tameircal Peters, Bogalusa, Soph.
Kristin Schneider, Hannan, Fr.
MVP: Jonee Simms, Sumner
DEFENSIVE MVP: Cassie Baygents, Albany
COACH OF THE YEAR: Stacy Darouse, Albany
Honorable mention: ALBANY | Aubrey Hoyt, Brilee Ford, Laila McAlister, Ja’Meisha Williams; BOGALUSA | Taniya Brown, Caitlyn Holloway, Mary Ladner, Deranique Brown; HANNAN | Alexis Dale, Katelin Schneider; LORANGER | Madyson Shields; SUMNER | Megale Brock, Trinity Bryant, Deanna Havard, Sydney Robertson
DISTRICT 10-2A
First team
Presleigh Scott, Doyle
Elise Jones, Doyle
Jade Brumfield, St. Thomas Aquinas
Halle Bouffard, St. Thomas Aquinas
Laura Cox, French Settlement
Second team
Kaitlyn Norman, Springfield
Kourtlyn Lacey, Doyle
Johneisha Joseph, Springfield
Chloe Bertrand, Northlake Christian
Mia Gex, Pope John Paul II
MVP: Presleigh Scott, Doyle
COACH OF THE YEAR: Samantha White, Doyle
Honorable mention: DOYLE | Kay Kay Savant, Kylie Savant; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Gracelyn Sibley, Brooke Dupuy; SPRINGFIELD | Destiny Reed, Tessa Jones; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS | Breanna Becerra, Madelyn Nicaud, Caroline Eschete, Sophie Geisler; POPE JOHN PAUL II | Madalyn Gonlog, Lindsey Nave; NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN | Leigh Whittington
DISTRICT 8-B
First team
Cambree Courtney, Holden, Soph.
Bailey Fortenberry, Mt. Hermon, Soph.
Sloane Bercegay, Maurepas, Jr.
Caroline Maggio, Christ Episcopal, Fr.
Camille Comish, Holden, Jr.
Second team
Joleigh George, Holden, Fr.
Allie Smith, Holden, Sr.
Brooke Foster, Holden, So.
Brooklyn Falgout, Mt. Hermon, Fr.
Katherine Quin, Mt. Hermon, Fr.
MVP: Cambree Courtney, Holden
Coach of the Year: Pam Forbes, Holden
Honorable mention: HOLDEN | Alyson Fletcher; CHRIST EPISCOPAL | Cloe Williams, Quincy Downing; MT. HERMON | Shania Smith
