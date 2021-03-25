Walker at DSHS girls basketball Caitlin Travis, Violett Jackson
Walker High's Caitlin Travis (4) in action last season.

 Morgan Werther | The News

DISTRICT 4-5A

First team

Caitlin Travis, Walker

Lellani Lewis, Scotlandville

Kali Howard, Zachary

Libby Thompson, Denham Springs

Lanie Miller, Walker

Second team

Kamiera McDonald, Scotlandville

Alissa O’Dell, Zachary

Kayln Williams, Scotlandville

Aneace Scott, Walker

Haleigh Cushingberry, Live Oak

MVP: Caitlin Travis, Walker

Defensive MVP: Kayln Williams, Scotlandville

Albany Northwest Cassie Baygents
Albany's Cassie Baygents shoots against Northwest.

DISTRICT 8-3A

First team

Jonee Simms, Sumner, Jr.

Cassie Baygents, Albany, Sr.

Ava Shields, Loranger, Fr.

Myan Bartholemy, Loranger, Soph.

Haley Meyers, Albany, Sr.

Second team

Aja Bell, Loranger, Jr.

BrookeLynn Saxon, Albany, Sr.

Emma Fuller, Albany, Soph.

Tameircal Peters, Bogalusa, Soph.

Kristin Schneider, Hannan, Fr.

MVP: Jonee Simms, Sumner

DEFENSIVE MVP: Cassie Baygents, Albany

COACH OF THE YEAR: Stacy Darouse, Albany

Honorable mention: ALBANY | Aubrey Hoyt, Brilee Ford, Laila McAlister, Ja’Meisha Williams; BOGALUSA | Taniya Brown, Caitlyn Holloway, Mary Ladner, Deranique Brown; HANNAN | Alexis Dale, Katelin Schneider; LORANGER | Madyson Shields; SUMNER | Megale Brock, Trinity Bryant, Deanna Havard, Sydney Robertson

Doyle Lake Arthur Presleigh Scott
Doyle's Presleigh Scott eyes the basket as Lake Arthur's Deonna Brister defends.

DISTRICT 10-2A

First team

Presleigh Scott, Doyle

Elise Jones, Doyle

Jade Brumfield, St. Thomas Aquinas

Halle Bouffard, St. Thomas Aquinas

Laura Cox, French Settlement

Second team

Kaitlyn Norman, Springfield

Kourtlyn Lacey, Doyle

Johneisha Joseph, Springfield

Chloe Bertrand, Northlake Christian

Mia Gex, Pope John Paul II

MVP: Presleigh Scott, Doyle

COACH OF THE YEAR: Samantha White, Doyle

Honorable mention: DOYLE | Kay Kay Savant, Kylie Savant; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Gracelyn Sibley, Brooke Dupuy; SPRINGFIELD | Destiny Reed, Tessa Jones; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS | Breanna Becerra, Madelyn Nicaud, Caroline Eschete, Sophie Geisler; POPE JOHN PAUL II | Madalyn Gonlog, Lindsey Nave; NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN | Leigh Whittington

Holden-Doyle girls Cambree Courtney
Holden's Cambree Courtney scores during their game against Doyle

DISTRICT 8-B

First team

Cambree Courtney, Holden, Soph.

Bailey Fortenberry, Mt. Hermon, Soph.

Sloane Bercegay, Maurepas, Jr.

Caroline Maggio, Christ Episcopal, Fr.

Camille Comish, Holden, Jr.

Second team

Joleigh George, Holden, Fr.

Allie Smith, Holden, Sr.

Brooke Foster, Holden, So.

Brooklyn Falgout, Mt. Hermon, Fr.

Katherine Quin, Mt. Hermon, Fr.

MVP: Cambree Courtney, Holden

Coach of the Year: Pam Forbes, Holden

Honorable mention: HOLDEN | Alyson Fletcher; CHRIST EPISCOPAL | Cloe Williams, Quincy Downing; MT. HERMON | Shania Smith

