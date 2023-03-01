Walker girls basketball coach Korey Arnold admits he took a glance into his team’s future when the Division I non-select playoff brackets were released earlier this month with an eye on Ponchatoula.
“I knew they were either going to be a four, five or six (seed), so either way, if they were a four or five, we were going to have a chance to meet them,” Arnold said. “I kind of saw it the day it came out, and I thought they were a little better than Zachary, so I wasn’t surprised by them beating Zachary in the quarterfinals.”
The No. 5 Lady Wave picked up a 65-57 win over No. 4 Zachary in the quarterfinals, but more importantly, it set up a semifinal rematch with the top-seeded Lady Cats following last season’s 68-59 loss to Ponchatoula in the Class 5A semifinals.
“It’s something our kids, I think, they want,” Arnold said. “They want to play Ponchatoula just because they know how the game went last year. They didn’t feel like they played their best game and think they’ve got something to prove.”
The teams square off Thursday at 8 p.m. at Southeastern Louisiana’s University Center in Hammond with a berth in the final on the line.
Since last season’s semifinal loss, Arnold said the Lady Cats began preparing for this season with a return trip to the state tournament in mind.
He said the team took a three-week break at the conclusion of last season before getting back into workouts focusing on individual skill drills.
That carried over into the summer.
“We played a really competitive summer schedule,” Arnold said. “We took them to some AAU tournaments because we were trying to find the best competition we could find in the summer. We lost some. We won some, but I think we got better this summer.”
The summer work also allowed the team to work on finding an identity after losing some players.
“I think it was pretty easy,” said of that part of the process. “We return four starters and five other kids that got a lot of minutes, so I think as we played this summer, things just kind of fell into place. Kids’ roles, some of them increased from the previous year, but some of them stayed the same, so it really wasn’t hard. I think the kids had a pretty good understanding of who we wanted to be and what we wanted to be. It’s just a matter of time working on that chemistry and things falling into place.”
During the season, Arnold said the Ponchatoula game was a motivator for the team as it worked on different aspects of its game.
“I thought last year, they (Ponchatoula) really killed us on the boards, so we put an emphasis on that,” Arnold said. “All season, we tracked offensive rebounds, the other team’s offensive rebounds. We challenged ourselves with a tough schedule. We went to Texas (finishing sixth in the Sandra Meadows Classic) and played teams that had 6-1’s, 6-2’s (post players) and really challenged us.”
“We always talk about if we play our best and we lose, then we can be OK with that, but they know they didn’t play very well, especially the first half last year, so they kind of had a sour taste in their mouth and used it as motivation to hopefully not let it happen again.”
Another factor that’s helped the Lady Cats is their depth. Caitlin Travis, last season’s parish MVP, is the team’s point guard, but JaMiya Vann, Kennedi Ard and Arionna Patterson have all stepped up at times during the season to shoulder some of the team’s scoring.
Arnold said that doesn’t mean Travis’ role has diminished.
“It’s tough to kind of pinpoint on Caitlin because we’ve got other kids that are capable,” Arnold said. “At times in Texas, against some teams she kind of took over because we needed her to against that level of competition. It’s there. It’s just we’d rather play team ball because I think it’s harder to scout, harder to prepare for, harder to guard than one person. But if there’s a moment in the game where it’s a big moment, she’s not afraid to have the ball in her hands and go one-on-one.”
Heading into Thursday’s semifinal, the Lady Cats have been practicing at 8 p.m. in order to get acclimated to a start time that’s two-and-a-half hours later than their two playoff games started.
“I think it’s going to help because most of the time at 8 o’clock at night, kids are winding down, they’re sitting on the couch, laying in the bed on their phone …,” Arnold said.
“I’m hoping it helps their energy level … the last couple of days, they’ve gotten their bodies accustomed to being up, moving around exerting energy,” he continued. “The body’s a powerful tool. Hopefully it works out.”
Arnold said those late practices have gone well.
“We’ve had some of our better practices of the year,” Arnold said. “I think their attention to detail’s been great, energy’s been good. Usually that’s a good sign. Usually that carries over to the game. You are who you are in practice. I think we’ve been pretty locked in.”
When scouting Ponchatoula, Arnold said two focal points will be slowing down the shooting of Denham Springs High transfer Libby Thompson and the rebounding of Taylor Jackson.
“I think that’s our two primary check-offs if we want to win,” Arnold said. “We’ve got to make sure we contain those two kids and try our best to limit them to one shot every time down the court because they’re so good. They’re the best in the state at getting second-chance points. It seems like they make a living at that. Sometimes it feels like they purposely miss shots just so they can get the rebound. We’ve got to make sure we’ve got a body on a body and not waiting for the ball. We’ve got to go attack the ball because they do a good job of crashing five people to the rim. I think we’re a much better rebounding team this year, so hopefully that translates Thursday night to getting a win.”
“I like where we’re at as a team,” Arnold continued. “I think we’re in a good spot mentally. I think we’re in a good spot physically with no injuries. I think it’s our time. I’m going to be honest with you. I think our kids are kids are in a good spot to take that next step.”
