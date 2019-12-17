WATSON - Senior guard Dijone' Flowers led the way with 24 points, but Live Oak had two other double-digit scorers to help pave the way Tuesday to a 61-44 victory over Glen Oaks.
Guards Bailey Little added 18 and Jaelyn Ray 11 for the Lady Eagles.
Flowers helped lead Live Oak to a 32-25 halftime lead with 14 points, but it was Little that asserted herself in the second half with 12 points. Ray contributed five points her team's 17-9 run to pull away in the fourth quarter.
