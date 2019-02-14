GIRLS BASKETBALL | Basketball truly a family affair for French Settlement's Martins
For anyone who’s had a chance to watch the French Settlement girls basketball team play over the past few years, there’s more than a fair chance you’ve seen one, or two, or all three members of the Martin family doing their respective game day duties.
In truth, it’s kind of difficult to miss any of them – FSHS coach Daniel Martin, his wife Teleah and their daughter Dannah, a junior member of the Lady Lions’ basketball team, which enters the Class 2A playoffs at the No. 16 seed and hosts No. 17 Avoyelles Charter at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Daniel coaches the FSHS girls and has been coaching Dannah since she was three-years-old.
“I knew there was a good chance that I would have the opportunity to coach her in high school down the road,” Daniel Martin said. “I didn’t realize how quick that would come up on us. It just seems like yesterday we were playing on eight-foot goals and trying to make her shoot with the right form and that kind of thing.”
In it together
Early in Daniel’s coaching career, Teleah said a big part of her game day routine was keeping an eye on a young Dannah, keeping her out of the concession stand and off the court while games were being played.
But FSHS basketball was always part of the equation, with Daniel and Teleah noting their daughter would invite members of the high school basketball team to her birthday parties growing up.
As Dannah grew, she continued to play basketball, with her father coaching her at different levels. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some bumps in the road along the way.
“We’ve always tried to let her make the decision (on whether or not to play),” Daniel Martin said. “I can remember when she was probably nine or 10 years old, being upset because she felt like everybody else was just getting better than her. We just sat her down and told her, ‘Look, if you want to just play and have fun, just play and have fun and quit worrying about those things. If you want to be the best, then you’ve got to get out in the yard and you’ve got to work at it everyday if that’s your goal to be the best that you can be.’ We said we’re OK either way, but you’ve got to put the work in if that’s what your goal is.
“I remember her going out on the road after that every single day and working on ball-handling and working on shooting,” Daniel said.
“That kind of lit a little fire underneath her,” Teleah Martin said.
That work ethic has served Dannah Martin well, and she said it also helps that she knows what her father expects because she’s played for him for such an extended period of time.
“Typically, the things he expects from me are the same things I expect from myself, so it’s easier to live up to it that way, I guess,” Dannah Martin said.
Carrying on the tradition
During his tenure as the Lady Lions’ coach, Daniel said he’s changed the team’s schemes based on personnel at times.
“This last several years, we’ve always been small and guard-oriented and we tried to be more of a pressure-type team, shooting the ball outside, that kind of the thing, and the players have just fit that system," Daniel said. “We try not to make major adjustments at one time. We try to make small adjustments, so you’re not just completely rebooting the system every year.”
One thing the Lady Lions haven’t lacked is the ability to shoot the 3-pointer, with Dannah Martin and teammates Payton Clouatre and Serenity Smith among those who are continuing a recent trend of players who have the green light to shoot from almost anywhere on the court.
“It’s kind of progressed with different players to her,” Daniel said of his daughter. “She probably has been the one that put the most time in. Any shot she’s shooting in the game, she’s shot probably shot 100 times in practice. We’ve kind of got the confidence in those shooters from seeing them shoot it in practice all the time, so when you see it in practice all the time, so when you see it in practice all the time, you don’t mind turning them loose and let them shoot it.”
Getting there didn’t happen overnight, however, as Daniel said Dannah goes through a shooting workout that typically lasts an 1-1 1/2 hours.
“I have a whole section that just focuses on what we call deep threes,” Dannah said. “I have to make three of those from each spot. From the corners, I’ll be out of bounds. From the top of the key, I’m at the volleyball line – different places on the floor that can prepare me for tough shots that I might have to take during the game.”
“We try to imagine any scenario that she might see in a game and try to put her in that scenario,” Daniel Martin said of the workout.
Eventually, Daniel Martin, who graduated from FSHS in 1996 and played at Southeastern, adapted the shooting workouts he and Dannah Martin went through for the FSHS team, and the FSHS boys team even got in on the fun, even if it may have been a bit unplanned.
“It started with me and her just going to the gym in the summer and working on shooting, and we just saw the results of it, so we started putting the whole team through it,” Daniel Martin said. “She would have some of the guys, sometimes that would make fun of her shooting workout and jokingly give her a hard time about it. It was kind of funny because a couple of weeks in, we would see them going through the same shooting workout just before a game.”
Mom the scorekeeper
While Daniel and Dannah have on-court roles at FSHS, Teleah Martin serves as the scorekeeper for the Lady Lions, something she’s done for the past seven or eight seasons.
Teleah admits her knowledge of the game has grown since Daniel began his coaching career. She said she first started learning the game while she was a cheerleader at Doyle for a year.
“I learned a little bit about it that year, and after that, other than watching it on TV a handful of times here and there, and didn’t know much about it at all,” Teleah, a 1994 Doyle graduate, said. “I would drive Daniel crazy at games and stuff trying to ask him, ‘Well, why’d they do that? What did they do that for?’ About a year or two of that, and I finally started kind of picking up on some of the things myself.”
Daniel Martin said he remembers his wife asking about terms like ‘man-to-man’, ‘press’ and ‘screens’ and wondering what each of them meant.
“It’s come a long way from that,” he said.
Teleah Martin started preparing herself for the scorekeeper’s role before settling into it in earnest.
“I started trying to learn it a little bit probably when Dannah was younger, just kind of in case it ever happened to where I needed to do it and somebody couldn’t be there or something," she said. "One year, one of the dads who had been doing it wasn’t doing it anymore, so I just picked up where he left off and have been doing it ever since then.”
Teleah and Daniel Martin have been working together as coach and scorekeeper together so long that they’ve developed a system of sorts when it comes to communicating with each other during games.
“I think she’s just been doing it so long beside me that she just kind of knows when I’m going to be looking for how many fouls somebody has or where we’re at on a timeout situation or something like that,” Daniel Martin said. “She just kind of knows when I’m going to be stressed about those things.
“They tell me four or five times, and on the fourth or fifth time, I catch on to it. That tends to be the system that works the best for us.”
As with some married couples, Teleah said it’s sometimes difficult to tell whether her husband is tuning her out on purpose – hence the number of times it takes to get his attention during games.
“It’s kind of a combination because he’s used to hearing my voice and me yelling or something, but it’s also a coach thing because I swear he’s losing his hearing,” Teleah said with a laugh. “He just won’t hear me.”
The concussion
Dannah’s season took a decidedly unexpected turn last month when she sustained a concussion in the team’s first District 10-2A game against Springfield.
“I don’t remember actually being hit,” Dannah Martin said of the play. “That game against Springfield was a rough game. I remember not being able to see out of my right eye. I remember going back into the game and playing and the same (happening) thing after the game.
“It scared me,” Dannah Martin said. “I’ve had a concussion before, but I’ve never had one that bad, so it’s almost like there’s just that little fear of the game slipping away.”
Dannah, who kept playing in the Springfield game, visited the emergency room the following day, but the situation worsened when she suffered a nose bleed at school the next day.
“Whenever I had the nose bleed, I knew that it was pretty bad,” she said. “My head had been hurting pretty bad, and I hadn’t felt good with it, but I just kind of played it off. I didn’t want to miss school. I wanted to try to stay caught up, and then I had the nose bleed …”
It admittedly caught her off guard.
“I didn’t think it was my blood,” Dannah Martin said. “I thought it was somebody else’s. It was a computer class, and I was like, ‘Man, somebody could at least wipe up their blood’, and then I wiped my nose and realized it was mine.”
In order to get back on the court, Dannah had to go through a concussion protocol, which forced her to miss varsity games for the first time in her career.
“It was a long process,” Dannah said. “I would go almost 24 hours without a headache and then it was like that night before I went to sleep, I’d have a real bad one, and so I’d have to start all over again.
“To finally make it through five days without a headache was a big step.”
During this time, Daniel and Teleah said their main focus was on their daughter’s health with basketball becoming an afterthought.
“Teleah reminded me several times she’s not playing until she’s ready, and Shelby (Boudreaux, LAT, ATC), our trainer, was great through it all,” Daniel said, while saying Dannah lost her train of thought and mumbled words while recovering from the concussion. “I was so thankful to have her to make that decision, so it took the coaching side and the daddy side out of it for me … There’s no guessing game here. She’s going to follow the protocol for it.”
Dannah said she knew she eventually turned the corner, but the way in which she figured it out may have been a bit unexpected.
“I checked out of school one day with a really bad headache, and I went home and slept for about three hours, and after that, I didn’t have a headache, so that was kind of my turning point,” she said.
Daniel said he also knew when his daughter was ready to get back on the court.
“When I saw her get out there with the team and go through warm-ups and go home (and) she wasn’t looking pale, because every time she would do something, you could just see she would get pale from it,” he said. “(There was) none of that, so I knew that ‘OK, we’re about to turn the corner, and she’s going to be good to go pretty quick.”
It turns out he was right as Dannah scored 27 points in her first game back – against Springfield no less – a 67-29 win for the Lady Lions.
Dannah said it didn’t take long for her have another eye-opening moment after returning.
“I hit my head in the (second) Doyle game,” Dannah Martin said. “It scared me. It’s just almost like you have PTSD. You’re scared of it happening again.”
She said she won’t change her style of play.
“Everybody plays her physical, and it doesn’t seem like it’s affected her style of play at all,” Daniel said.
A different set of challenges
Earlier in her playing days, Dannah may have been concerned about other players passing her by skill-wise. That’s not the problem any more as now she’s gotten attention from a handful of smaller schools, including LSU Alexandria.
That’s created some new challenges for Daniel and Teleah, and once again, being parents is more important than coaching.
“She was talking to us, she said, ‘I just feel like every night I’ve got to go out and do this or do that because of wanting to play college ball.’ We just had to tell her, ‘Look, what’s the point if you’re not even enjoying playing, because the point of it is to enjoy the game and just try to wake up to the fact --- enjoy basketball,” Daniel said. “Everything else is going to take care of itself. Enjoy getting to play the game that you get to play right now that you fell in love with.”
Dannah said she’s been able to get back to that, and part of what’s helped is the post-game talks she has with her father that have become a tradition of sorts.
“I think probably over the past year and a half we’ve gotten pretty good about when the game is over, trying to be mom and dad and trying to separate coach from dad,” Daniel said
“We do have a routine after the game to where me and her are going to get together and talk about the game,” Daniel said. “We’ll get off to ourselves after the game, whether it’s on the ride home or whether it’s just slipping away by ourselves in the gym, and we’ll usually talk about the game. She does like to hear good and bad, what you did, what you didn’t do, and that kind of thing. I really enjoy those conversations.”
“If she wants to talk about it or needs to talk about it, we let her talk about it, offer advice or whatever,” Teleah said.
Dannah said the post-game conversations with her father are constructive, often focusing on her leadership role on the team.
“It’s typically just kind of a ‘You didn’t do this great tonight, but you did this well,’” Dannah Martin said. “It’s kind of always a bad, counteracted with a good, so that I can learn from those mistakes, but I can also have the confidence to play the way I need to play – the way I can play.”
Daniel said it’s been great to see Dannah get back to doing what she loves on the court.
“It’s such a joy to just watch her play as a player,” Daniel said. “She plays with such a love for the game, and just always seems to be soaking up every minute of the game and just has such an understanding of what’s going on on the court.
“To sometimes hear her say things that I preach to them and seeing that come out from her on the court, you just realize how much she has taken all that in.”
The team player
Dannah scored her 1,000th career point last season, but it’s those types of milestones she sometimes feels take away from what the Lady Lions are doing as a team.
“I worry about it as far as the coach’s daughter, teacher’s daughter aspect,” Dannah said any individual records or goals she achieves. “I don’t want it effect (our) team play, or anything like that. I don’t want it to seem like the only reason I’m getting those things is because of him, which I’ve heard that a lot from people at my own school and people at other schools, like opponents. I don’t want any of what I can do, or what I worked so hard to become, taken away because I’m a coaches daughter.”
Even though she has some interest from colleges, she’s not concerned about that at present.
“I’m just kind of more focused on what I’m doing right now,” Dannah Martin said. “I just want to play the game and enjoy my high school years.”
While Dannah does that, Daniel said he’s also soaking up the experience with his family while reflecting on one-on-one contests and games of H-O-R-S-E with Dannah while she was growing up.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything, because it’s some of the best times of our lives, but it’s also been one of the hardest things that I’ve ever had to do is coach my own daughter,” he said. “And not because of her at all, but just because of the fact that sometimes I put extra pressure on her. As a coach, I’ve always been the one to try to be harder on those players that I expected to lead us, and Dannah’s one of those players, so I am hard on her at times. And I’m probably hard on her because she is my daughter and I feel like I can tell her things.
“It’s definitely a balancing act, and it’s definitely a challenge, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world, because it’s been a lot of fun," he said. "It’s such a blessing for us to be able to do all of this together.”
