Cassie Baygents had 29 points as nine players scored helping the Albany girls open their basketball season with an 80-59 win over Fontainebleau at home Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets led 19-17 after the first quarter and used a 22-7 run in the second to pull away.
Haley Meyers added 15 points, while Emma Fuller scored 10 for Albany.
Leticia Silvan led Fontainebleau with 24 points, while Brynn Lange added 23.
