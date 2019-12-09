FRANKLINTON - Live Oak's Lady Eagles began its preparation for this week's Livingston Parish Tournament with a road victory Monday, defeating Franklinton 63-33.
Senior Dijone' Flowers led the way with 31 points, including 14 in the first quarter and 24 in the first half where the Lady Eagles led 44-7 at halftime.
Bailey Little added 10 points for Live Oak which opens tournament play Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Denham Springs at Holden High.
