The Denham Springs girls basketball team used a big first half to key a 51-34 road win over Independence on Thursday.
The Lady Jackets led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and 30-13 at halftime before stretching the lead to 43-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Libby Thompson led DSHS with 18 points on six 3-pointers, including three in the first quarter. Kiana Lee added 15 points, and Reagan David had eight.
