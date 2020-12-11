The Doyle girls basketball team used a big first quarter to spark an 81-45 rout of Oak Hill in the Anancoco Tournament on Friday.
The Lady Tigers got rolling with a 28-9 run in the first quarter with Presleigh Scott scoring 11 of her 26 points.
Doyle led 50-22 at halftime and 75-32 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers went 15-for-20 from the line and hit eight 3-pointers.
Elise Jones had 13 points, while KK Savant scored 12, with both players hitting two 3-pointers.
