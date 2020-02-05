The French Settlement girls basketball team made sure its second meeting with Springfield turned out a little different than the first.
The Lady Lions used a 26-5 run in the first quarter and held the Lady Bulldogs to single digits in three quarters, keying a 72-30 win in District 10-2A play Tuesday at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.
Dannah Martin had 13 of her 36 points in the first quarter, while Serenity Smith added six of her 11 points in the first quarter for FSHS, which won the first meeting 22-13.
Martin had four 3-pointers for the Lady Lions, while Mae Babin added eight points.
FSHS Led 42-11 at halftime and 54-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Johneisha Joseph led Springfield with 10 points, while Madde Ridgedell and Jamiracle Joseph each had six points.
