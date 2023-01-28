WATSON – For Denham Springs High girls basketball coach Rudy Smith, the District 5-5A opener was about laying the groundwork for the remainder of the district season.
For Live Oak coach Michele Yawn, it was about getting her young team more experience.
Live Oak jumped out to an early lead before Denham Springs put together a solid first-quarter run to spark a 71-37 victory Friday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
“This was a good set up for the rest of the district games, I thought,” Smith said after the Lady Jackets moved to 21-2 and 1-0 in district play while holding the No. 5 spot in the Division I non-select power rankings by geauxpreps.com. “We all know St. Amant is coming up next. That’s going to be a very good matchup. We’ve watched them on film – all of us have. We kind of know what they have. That’s coming up Tuesday at our place. It’s a big game. We drew a ladder on the board together and we talked about each game and how important each game is one by one. We got through Live Oak, and now our focus will be on St. Amant.”
Live Oak dropped to 10-9 and 0-1 in district play.
“We started fast and then it’s like we fell off in a hole, and then we had to come back and figure it out,” Yawn said. “At that point, they’re knocking down shots. We wanted our role players to step up, and I felt like Denham’s … whole team played really well. It’s a tough team to beat if everybody’s playing well.”
“We’re young in the sense of I’ve got five freshmen that play a lot of minutes right now, so we’re just trying to get them to grow up,” Yawn continued. “Hopefully they’re growing up faster, but it’s just some bumps and some growing pains right now.”
The Eagles led 3-0 on a free throw by Haleigh Cushingberry and a basket by Savannah Spillman.
From there, Denham Springs’ Julissa Cabrera hit a basket, keying a 25-0 run that ended on Kennedy Lindsey’s basket.
“It wasn’t necessarily the press, that I thought got to them,” Rudy Smith said. “I just thought we did a good job of getting the rebounds and pushing and finding the open person. We were playing good team ball from the start, and our shots were falling. We were getting high-quality shots – getting some good ball swings, protecting the ball.”
One of the keys for Denham Springs during the run was converting on Live Oak turnovers.
“Our biggest thing was we don’t want to make live ball turnovers,” Yawn said. “If we’re going to turn it over, let’s turn it over where we can defend it. Don’t just give it to them and let them go score a layup, and we did that.”
The other was the Lady Jackets’ Taylor Smith, who scored nine of her 15 points in the first quarter.
“We were pushing the ball well, so that kind of contributed to me getting open shots and other people around me getting open shots,” Taylor Smith said of the Lady Jackets’ run. “Once we get going, we get going, and nothing can really stop us.”
Live Oak’s Sydney Wiginton hit an inside basket to end the Denham Springs run and a 3-pointer which cut the lead to 27-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Jackets did a solid job of working the defensive boards, often limiting the Eagles to one shot, turning rebounds into points.
“Right from the start, when you look at the other team, when they’re taller than us, we’ve got to make sure we do the little things,” Rudy Smith said. “We’re going to face the same thing Tuesday. They’ve (St. Amant) got three girls that around six feet. If we’re not blocking out. It’s going to get ugly quickly.”
Said Yawn: “Anybody who has film on us, we play zone. We play trapping zone, so it’s difficult to get rebounds out of that. We’ve been trying to stress to our girls, even guards, you’ve got to get in there, get dirty, box out and rebound. You can’t just rely on Sydney to get the boards for us. We went man in hopes that that would help, and it didn’t really help. We turned the ball over way too much, and they shot lights out tonight.”
Olivia Slack hit consecutive baskets, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key, to put DSHS ahead 42-15. Slack finished with nine points, with seven in the second quarter, but Rudy Smith said he been more impressed with her ability in other areas as of late.
“Olivia’s doing a great job of seeing other people and getting other people involved,” he said. “She had nine (points). I’m glad about that, but man, I bet her assists are up there. She’s doing a good job. They’re all playing better. That’s where we want to be.”
Live Oak’s Wiginton, who scored 12 points, got a putback and Da’Miaya Dunn, who had six points in the second quarter, an inside basket before Cushingberry missed a shot off the backboard at the buzzer as Denham Springs led 42-19 at halftime.
Cushingberry, who led Live Oak with 14 points, scored the first four of the third quarter, including a three-point play which cut the lead to 42-23 before Taylor Smith hit a basket, and Cabrera scored four straight points, including a layup off an in-bounds pass from Taylor Smith, to make the score 48-23.
Cabrera finished with 11 points – six in the first quarter and five in the third.
“She’s always got to guard the other team’s best player, and she takes it like a challenge and loves it,” Rudy Smith said of Cabrera. “When I get on to her, she’s always, ‘Yes sir. I’ve got it.’ You just can’t break her. She’s tough. I’m really proud of Julissa.”
Denham Springs’ Raegan White, who put together a steady 15-point effort, hit one of her three 3-pointers to put the Lady Jackets ahead 51-26. White had six points on two 3-pointers in the first quarter and six points in the second.
“I think as a team we just saw each other, found each other and got open shots,” White said. “My shots were falling pretty well tonight, and we all just handled the pressure really well. We handled the ball pretty well, and we were all just seeing each other all over the court. Everybody was looking up, and everybody was finishing their shots pretty well. I think that really just got us going.”
Spillman connected on a trey to cut the lead to 52-31 before Taylor Smith’s inside basket gave Denham Springs a 56-31 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Braleigh Zeigler, scored six of her eight points while Addie Chustz had a 3-pointer during a run to open the fourth quarter which helped DSHS expand its lead to 67-35.
Eight players scored for DSHS, which Rudy Smith is crucial for his team’s success.
“I think we can play with anybody,” he said. “That’s kind of what we emphasize in practice. Create for your teammates. Set your buddies up.
“Braleigh’s had to step up with the injuries that we’ve had,” Rudy Smith said. “She’s a senior. She’s been working hard for this, so I’m excited for her.”
Yawn is hoping her team can learn something from the loss.
“We had a good conversation in the locker room after the game,” she said. “Like we said, we’ve got growing pains, and we’re asking some of our younger players to play at a mature level, and they’re just not there yet. Will they get there? Yeah, and when they do, we’re going to be pretty good. I’m talking to my junior and my senior, ‘Wait. Be patient.’ Hopefully it turns out this year. What we learned is Denham proved everybody can be a contributor. That’s what we need. We need our whole team to contribute and work together. I think we’re going to get there. We’re just young.”
