DENHAM SPRINGS - Senior Trenishia Muse helped Denham Springs get out of the gates quickly and the Lady Jackets went on to ride a fast start to a 41-25 victory Tuesday over St. Helena.
Muse scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter, sparking the Lady Jackets to a 15-2 lead that turned into a 25-9 halftime lead. Senior guard Maddie Howell scored all nine of her points in the opening half, all on 3-pointers.
Denham Springs' senior center Kate Thompson led all scorers with 16 points.
The Lady Jackets return to action Thursday in their own Denham Springs Tournament, facing St. Michael the Archangel at 7:30 p.m.
Denham Springs Tournament Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 5
Hornsby Gym
4:30 p.m. - U-High vs. Zachary
6:00 p.m. - McKinley vs. Ponchatoula
7:30 p.m. St. Michael’s vs. Denham Springs
Jacket Gym
4:30 p.m. St. Michael’s vs. Kentwood
6:00 p.m. - West Ouachita vs. Episcopal
7:30 p.m. - Albany vs. Central
Freshman Gym
4:30 p.m. - Dutchtown vs. Scotlandville
6:00 p.m. - Fontainebleau vs. Live Oak
Madison Prep Gym
4:30 p.m. - White Castle vs Glen Oaks
6:00 p.m. - Benton vs. Lee
7:30 p.m. - Madison Prep vs Hammond
St. Joseph’s Academy Gym
4:30 p.m. - Broadmoor vs East Iberville
6:00 p.m. - St. Thomas Aquinas vs Donaldsonville
7:30 p.m. - St. Joseph’s Academy vs Mandeville
Friday, Dec. 6
Hornsby Gym
3:00 p.m. - Northshore vs. U-High
4:30 p.m. - Central vs. Mt. Carmel
6:00 p.m. - Lee vs. Ellender
7:30 p.m. - Denham Springs vs. Red River
Jacket Gym
3:00 p.m. - Donaldsonville vs Live Oak
4:30 p.m. - East Iberville vs Episcopal
6:00 p.m. - Northshore vs Live Oak
7:30 p.m. - John Curtis vs Higgins
Freshman Gym
3:00 p.m. - Dutchtown vs Glen Oaks
4:30 p.m. - Albany vs Port Allen
6:00 p.m. - South Lafourche vs Zachary
7:30 p.m. - McKinley vs St. Thomas Aquinas
Madison Prep Gym
4:30 p.m. - Broadmoor vs White Castle
6:00 p.m. - Ponchatoula vs. Benton
7:30 p.m. - Madison Prep vs Fontainebleau
St. Joseph's Academy Gym
4:30 p.m. - Academy of Our Lady vs St. Michaels
6:00 p.m. - St. Joseph’s Academy vs St. Katherine of Drexel
7:30 p.m. - West Ouachita vs St. Michael's
Saturday, Dec. 7
Hornsby Gym
10:00 a.m. - South Lafourche vs Central
11:30 a.m. - Dutchtown vs. Mandeville
1:00 p.m. - Donaldsonville vs Fontainebleau
2:30 p.m. - Albany vs Glen Oaks
4:00 p.m. - Denham Springs vs Fontainebleau
Freshman Gym
10:00 a.m. - Donaldsonville vs St. Katherine
11:30 a.m. - Hammond vs Red River
1:00 p.m. - Higgins vs Mt. Carmel
2:30 p.m. - Hammond vs Central
4:30 p.m. - Broadmoor vs Glen Oaks
Jacket Gym
10:00 a.m. - West Ouachita vs Broadmoor
11:30 a.m. - Scotlandville vs White Castle
1:00 p.m. - South Lafourche vs U-High
2:30 p.m. - Scotlandville vs Mandeville
4:00 p.m. - Higgins vs St. Thomas Aquinas
Madison Prep Gym
10:00 a.m. - Madison Prep vs Port Allen
11:30 a.m. - Ellender vs Northshore
1:00 p.m - Benton vs McKinley
2:30 p.m. - Madison Prep vs Northshore
St. Joseph's Academy Gym
10:00 a.m. - Academy of Our Lady vs Kentwood
11:30 a.m. - St. Joseph’s Academy vs East Iberville
1:00 p.m. - John Curtis vs Ponchatoula
2:30 p.m. - St. Joseph’s Academy vs Kentwood
4:00 p.m. - Academy of Our Lady vs Episcopal
