It's still one step at a time for the Springfield girls basketball team, but they've got a little bit more to build on heading into the offseason this time around.
The No. 13-seeded Lady Bulldogs hung tough with No. 4 Lake Arthur in the first half before the Lady Tigers pulled away for an 80-36 win in a Class 2A regional playoff game on the road Monday.
Lady Bulldogs coach Billy Dreher is looking to the future.
"I think they're excited," he said. "I think the young ones, especially, they understand now the bar has been set, and each year you've got to just keep growing. Next year, hopefully it's 20-20-plus wins and maybe you're trying to host two home playoff games-type atmosphere and just keep growing from there."
"I'm pleased. I'm happy with the progress. We've just got to keep grinding and working for next year. We've just got to get some shooters."
Lake Arthur led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 31-22 at halftime.
"I thought we played them pretty even even though we were down a little bit," Dreher said. "There were just a few key plays that we missed a couple shots, the refs didn't call a few things, and then they got a couple of baskets that we shouldn't have given them with uncontested things be it a turnover or miscommunication. It could have been even tied at halftime, but that doesn't necessarily change the result in the second half. You've got to take the small wins sometimes. We knew going in we were probably a 25-30-point underdog with a team like that. They're a No. 4 seed for a reason."
From there, the Lady Tigers used a 27-10 run in the third quarter to pull ahead 58-32. Lake Arthur closed with a 22-4 run.
Deonna Brister, who led Lake Arthur with 29 points, scored 25 in the second half -- 12 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.
The Lady Tigers also hit five of their six 3-pointers in the second half.
Tessa Jones led Springfield with 13 points, while Destiny Reed added 10.
