Walker overcame a slow start, putting together a big second half to pick up a 58-50 win over Fontainebleau as part of the Denham Springs High Tournament at Walker High on Saturday.
The Lady Cats (8-1) trailed 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 34-21 at halftime, but held the Lady Bulldogs to 16 points in the second half.
Walker used a 14-7 run to cut the lead to 41-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cats closed with a 23-9 run as Caitlin Travis scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, going 9-for-19 from the line for the game to account for all of Walker's free-throw shooting.
JaMiya Vann and Kennedi Ard each had 12 points, with each hitting two 3-pointers. Ard scored eight points in the third quarter. Lanie Miller finished with nine points for Walker.
Leticia Silvan led Fontainebleau with 20 points, 14 coming in the first half.
