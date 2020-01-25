Northlake Christian broke a first-quarter tie with a big run in the second quarter to pick up a 57-32 win over Springfield in District 10-2A action in Covington on Friday.
The teams battled to a 9-9 tie after the first quarter, but Northlake used a 20-4 run in the second quarter to lead 29-13 at halftime.
Northlake, which went 19-for-29 at the free-throw line, led 45-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Tessa Jones led Springfield with eight points, Maddie Ridgedell added six, Jamiracle Joseph scored five and Johneisha Joseph and Destiny Reed each scored four.
Springfield was 10-for-24 at the line.
