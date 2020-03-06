LIVINGSTON – Countless times during the season, members of the Doyle girls basketball team have looked back on last season’s quarterfinal loss to Rayville as the driving force behind this season’s success.
It sparked the team’s social media hashtag #unfinishedbusiness, which has been prevalent in advance of the start of this season, but there’s another aspect in the equation this season.
The Lady Tigers have become a team.
“Last year’s team did a great job, too,” Doyle coach Samantha White said. “They had a wonderful season, and I’ll never take that away from them, but it’s like we grew up a little bit. We had time to grow up and people stepped into their roles so beautifully this year. It clicked, and they clicked, and the outside noise did not interfere with inside the team, and that is so big, and I’m so proud of them for that.”
It’s happened multiple times this season for Doyle where at least four players have scored in double figures, but during the team’s playoff run, it’s become almost common. It happened again in the Lady Tigers’ 59-49 semifinal win Thursday over Lake Arthur, which put the top-seeded Lady Tigers into Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game against No. 2 Red River at 4 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The team relies on seven core players – Kourtlyn Lacey, Presleigh Scott, Meghan Watson, Elise Jones, Claire Glascock, usually starting – and Madison Duhon and KK Savant coming off the bench.
Against Lake Arthur, each of those players contributed in their own ways, with Scott contributing 16 points, 13 rebounds and four steals in 30 minutes.
“It’s been nice,” Scott said of having more scoring help this season after being the team’s primary scorer last season. “It’s great because if I get in foul trouble, or I’m sitting the bench, I know that I’ve got a whole other team out there that’s going to go out there and make sure all the slack is taken up.”
Watson, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals in 32 minutes against Lake Arthur, said part of the team’s growth from last season was learning how to play together while focusing on each player’s strength.
“Last year, we had a good team, but we weren’t used to having a good team,” Watson said. “It was our first big year, and I feel like that was a big learning experience really. Now we have the confidence and we know that we’re good, and we know how to play with each other, and we have a really good team bond and connection with each other. It’s crazy because we’ve all played together since we were young.
“Everyone is very capable of scoring – everyone,” Watson continued. “Everyone can have their game one night, and the good thing about it is that you know that you can count on and depend on someone else when you give them the ball. You don’t feel nervous at all because you know that they have the ability to score just as much as you do. It’s the trust thing and being able to count on them.”
Jones, who had 13 points and six rebounds in the semifinal game, said it’s an aspect she and her teammates have come to rely on during the season and into the playoffs.
“What if that one person has a bad game, then the whole plan and the whole team just falls apart?,” Jones asked. “With multiple people playing that are equally good, it’s just never a problem.
“I just feel like we’re much more of a team and we play team ball, and we’re all just in sync,” Jones continued. “Last year, I think we just really didn’t click. We didn’t know what each other had, our abilities. Now, it just shows that we all know what everyone does when we play.”
Lacy, who contributed five rebounds, three assists, a block and two steals against Lake Arthur, said a key to the team’s bonding this season happened off the court as well. She said the team went to birthday parties, went bowling and had sleepovers to help grow even closer.
“We clicked,” Lacey said. “We didn’t click as much last year. This year, we’re clicking … We’re together this year.
“It helps a lot,” she continued. “It really does, because when you click, it’s just like it’s unstoppable. It’s hard to stop you.”
Duhon, who is usually the team’s first player off the bench, finished with five points and two rebounds in the semifinal game. She also had a key 3-pointer to put the Lady Tigers ahead 27-24 at halftime after Lake Arthur tied the game. Duhon said she’s gladly accepted her role on the team.
“When I’m on the bench, I don’t think about, ‘Oh, I wish I could be starting right now,’” Duhon said. “I kind of think like, ‘Oh, maybe I should go cheer on my team.’ If somebody gets in foul trouble, then I can go in and help, or if somebody gets tired, I’m coming in and helping.
“Most people get upset … but I enjoy it,” Duhon continued. “I like coming in off the bench. It’s fun.”
Glascock, the team’s sharpshooter, finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals against Lake Arthur and is focused on what lies ahead for her team.
“I definitely think we’re in a really good position to finish our business,” Glascock said. “We made it to the semis, which is a big goal, but hopefully we’re not content and settle. We want to go all the way. We don’t want to just be happy with making it there. We want to finish it out.”
White said that’s a mindset the team’s had since last season’s bitter exit at home from the playoffs.
“I know that I had the mindset going in this year that no matter what it was we had to do, we were going to be a great basketball team – didn’t care if that meant hurting people’s feelings or running them extra … or doing more defensive drills, or running the ball more,” she said. “There’s no way we’re going to settle for mediocrity. But you know what? I didn’t have to say that, because they decided that on their own. As much as I wanted that, they wanted that just as much or more. It’s an easy coaching job when they want the same things as you want.
“I think that stung enough to spiral them into what you see now,” she continued. “You never want to lose, but if you can learn and grow, then maybe it was all for something.”
Now it’s up to Doyle to finish the business at hand.
“We definitely have a scar from last year, and we’re still healing from it, but I think we’re many steps closer to our accomplishment than we were last year,” Scott said. “I’m so excited. I’m just so ready to play. If any year, this is our year.”
