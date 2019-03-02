The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s executive director acknowledged Saturday that one of the three officials who worked Thursday’s Class 5A state semifinal between Denham Springs and Walker was a graduate of Denham Springs High School.
Eddie Bonine said it came to the attention of the LHSAA after Denham Springs defeated Walker 48-33, that a member of the three-man crew from the Shreveport Officials Association was indeed a Denham Springs High graduate.
“I stayed about 30 minutes after the game and somebody started talking about it on social media,” Bonine said Saturday morning.
Bonine said the LHSAA has a policy in place that allows officials who are at least seven years removed from graduation to be able to officiate a game involving their alma mater.
However, in the case of a state semifinal involving two parish rivals, Bonine said the Denham Springs graduate should have never accepted the game assignment.
Bonine said the official, whose name hasn’t been disclosed, was suspended from working the remainder of the girls state tournament, including an assignment on Friday’s state championship schedule.
“He graduated from Denham Springs 17-18 years ago and actually, from what I understand, has family in the Watson area,” Bonine said. “He’s been in Shreveport and been an official there. The (Shreveport officials) assignment secretary didn’t know where he was from and probably wouldn’t unless you’d become really close friends with an official.
“(LHSAA assistant director of officials) Lee (Sanders) didn’t know where he was from, nor did (LHSAA assistant director who oversees the sport of basketball) Karen Hoyt,” Bonine said, “and she’s from Livingston Parish. Shame on the official for not saying there could be a conflict of interest.”
Even with the LHSAA’s policy in place allowing referees to officiate games of their alma mater after a seven-year grace period, Bonine said he would have not allowed the official in question to work Thursday’s game.
“He could do it by our rules, but we try and avoid those conflicts had we known beforehand,” he said. “He’s a good official, but he should have turned it (game assignment) back in. Someone nowadays is going to find a reason to take shot at you, or at us, if there’s any perception of impropriety.”
Bonine said of the 30 fouls called in the game (21 against Walker, 9 against Denham Springs), seven were by the official in question, who was not involved in the turning point in the game with 6:22 remaining and Walker leading, 31-29.
LSU signee Tiara Young was whistled for a foul near the sideline against Denham Springs’ Alexius Horne, but Young was also assessed a technical foul, which resulted in her disqualification from play with her fifth foul, calls that were not made by the official who is the graduate from Denham Springs.
Denham Springs went on to score the next 16 points and opened a 46-31 lead before closing out a 15-point victory.
Bonine said the LHSAA has two people sitting courtside during each game of the state tournament who evaluate the performance of the officials.
“That game was see-saw,” Bonine said. “At the end of the day, Denham Springs beat Walker, and in my opinion, the officials didn’t have anything to do with that. It was a good game.”
Bonine also took exception to some of the criticism that’s been directed toward Hoyt on social media in the wake of the outcome of the Denham Springs-Walker game, especially once it was confirmed a Denham Springs High graduate had indeed worked the game.
“People need to leave Karen Hoyt alone,” he said. “She’s a quality individual. She’s classy, smart, and she’s in the business for kids. The abuse she’s getting by some, not all, in Livingston Parish is unwarranted and shame on them. She’s given her heart and soul to Livingston Parish schools and the Albany area. For people to take shots at her is not right.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.