A little momentum can be a scary thing.
Just ask the Holden girls basketball team.
Brooke Foster hit a baseline jumper just outside the lane with 8.5 seconds left, lifting the Lady Rockets to a 56-55 win over Pleasant Hill in the opening round of the Division V non-select playoffs Thursday at Holden.
“I told the girls I nicknamed them tonight ‘The Cardiac Kids’ because my heart’s old and I can’t handle it,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said with a laugh.
“At this point, all you want to do is survive and advance,” Forbes continued.
No. 14 Holden advances to play No. 3 Gibsland-Coleman, which had a bye in the first round, in the regionals Monday with the Lady Rockets on a six-game win streak.
Pleasant Hill got a shot off after the go-ahead basket before Holden came away with the victory.
“We called timeout,” Forbes said. “We picked them up on defense. We get a deflection. It goes out of bounds. They take the ball with 3.5 seconds, and they get a shot. It rolls around the rim. I think it went it in and came back out. I’m not exaggerating.”
Holden led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, with Joleigh George scoring seven of her 13 points.
From there, Pleasant Hill took control, going up 30-23 at halftime and leading 39-35 going into the fourth quarter.
“They led from the second quarter on,” Forbes said. “We never led after the first quarter.”
Holden closed with a 21-16 run, with Foster scoring eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Also in fourth quarter, Holden’s Blaize Foster added six of her 10 points and Hailey Galyean five of her nine points, including the Lady Rockets’ only 3-pointer of the game.
“That was the difference in the ball game,” Forbes said of the fourth quarter. “We stepped it up. We just kept scoring, scoring, scoring, and with 8.5 seconds left, we took our first lead.”
Holden went 9-for-18 from the line, while Pleasant Hill was 8-for-11 with five 3-pointers.
“The kids played hard,” Forbes said. “They never quit fighting the whole time. They fought, fought, fought, and we just happened to win at the end of the game.”
